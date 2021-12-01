Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in December

Share

You’ve got one last chance to catch these gems before they’re gone.

We’ve already told you about all the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this month, but with that good news also comes bad: a handful of great projects are leaving the service throughout the month. You never know when something might pop up on streaming again (or which of the many services it’ll go to next), so the next few weeks could be your last opportunity for a while to check out some of these fantastic movies and television series.

We’ve got your comprehensive guide to everything that’s soon dropping off Netflix’s collection, including a few highlights that we definitely recommend seeing before they’re gone.

Must-watch movies and shows leaving Netflix in December

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (leaving Dec. 15)

Loosely based on the life of Eugene Allen, a butler who worked in the White House for 34 years, this sweeping film is an incredible journey through history, depicting how the most famous home in the nation changed through the administrations of presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Reagan. The character based on Allen is played by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, and he’s surrounded by a jaw-dropping supporting cast including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Robin Williams, Vanessa Redgrave, Alan Rickman, and Jane Fonda — and that’s only the start of the list.

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6 (leaving Dec. 21)

No one does binge-worthy television quite like Shonda Rhimes, and it’s your last chance (for now) to spend some quality time on the couch with Dr. Addison Montgomery. We first met the neonatal surgeon played by Kate Walsh with her all-time-great surprise entrance on Grey’s Anatomy, and after a few seasons there, she got her own series. Private Practice finds Addison leaving behind to start fresh in Los Angeles, and there’s more than enough compelling drama to distract you from your most annoying relatives this season.

Do the Right Thing (leaving Dec. 31)

Spike Lee’s 1989 masterpiece will make you laugh and make you think. The unforgettable characters who occupy Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood confront the realities of racism and violence that, unfortunately, are just as relevant today as they were more than three decades ago. But on a lighter note, the film takes place over one scorchingly hot summer day, so it’s perfect for a little mental break from the winter chill this month.

Serendipity (leaving Dec. 31)

There’s literally no better time than December for a 2000s-era rom-com that kicks off at Christmas. Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack star in this story about two people who have a chance meeting that kicks off a years-long relationship of luck and happenstance that brings them together over and over again. Curl up with a mug of hot chocolate and get ready to warm your heart.

Titanic (leaving Dec. 31)

What can we say about this all-time classic? It broke box-office records, made gigantic stars out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and still makes us cry every single time. At this point you’ve probably seen it more than you can count, but it’s the kind of movie that never gets old, so it’s been a delight to have it waiting for us, ready to pop on at a moment’s notice. Time for one more rewatch before it leaves Netflix? As Jack Dawson would say: “If you jump, I jump.”

Zodiac (leaving Dec. 31)

After all the drama this year about possibly uncovering the identity of the infamous Zodiac Killer, it’s the perfect time to revisit director David Fincher’s tense film about the case. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cartoonist with a knack for decoding the Zodiac’s cryptic, coded messages, and it’s a race to uncover the identity of the boastful murderer before he claims even more victims.

All the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December

Leaving Dec. 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Dec. 4

The Guest

Leaving Dec. 7

Before I Fall

Leaving Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Leaving Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 15

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving Dec. 21

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic

Leaving Dec. 30

Winchester

Leaving Dec. 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac