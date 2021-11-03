Team KCM’s Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving Prep

Share

From cooking whiz to first-time host to perpetual guest, we have you covered.

Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday: Great food, lots of football, even more family, a cozy and forgiving dress code, and your main opportunity to get your pumpkin pie fix for the year. It can also be incredibly stressful for the host, whether it’s your first time or your 20th. There’s usually a to-do list as long as your favorite NFL team’s roster — practice squad included — and preparations start days, and sometimes even weeks in advance. Even if you’ve decided to order Thanksgiving dinner this year, there’s still decorating, drinks, and graphing out exactly how many folding tables you need to squeeze in your hallway.

While we can’t help you figure out a drama-free seating arrangement or coerce your family members into bringing something more substantive than a bottle of cranberry juice, we can at least address some of your more straightforward needs. Whether you’re a seasoned pro, taking over the tradition from an older family member, hosting a friendsgiving, or just coming as a guest, we’ve picked out the essential supplies for a successful and well-decorated Thanksgiving.

We’ve picked out a bunch of products that will make your day easier, more festive, or both, including once-a-year kitchen gear that might have slipped your mind, thoughtful gifts, and home decor standouts. Some of our favorites are a Thanksgiving six-pack of wine that’s perfect for the indecisive shopper who somehow got assigned the role of sommelier, and an electric carving knife that will be a lifesaver when it comes to getting over the final hurdle of plating and serving dinner. And even though Thanksgiving might feel far away, we can guarantee that the next few weeks will fly by in a heartbeat. Read on to avoid that last-minute, frantic trip to the grocery store on Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Kitchen Must-Haves

Black & Decker Electric Carving Knife This gadget might sound a little unnecessary and scary, but trust us when we tell you it makes dismantling an entire turkey a whole lot easier and neater. It has two blades that move back and forth to cut through meats and bread cleanly, helping you get even slices, and there’s a safety lock to prevent you from accidentally turning it on. It’s well worth the investment, even if you only pull it out once a year. buy here

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Rack After fighting tooth and nail to find a turkey that’ll feed your entire extended family, hunting down the perfect recipe, and letting the massive bird defrost and brine for days leading up to Thanksgiving, the last thing you want is to realize you don’t have the appropriate cookware. This 16-by-13 inch roasting pan can handle a 25-pound turkey, and it comes with a roasting rack to help get the crispy skin you’re looking for. If 25 pounds is more than you need — or your oven can fit — go for the slightly smaller version. buy here

Hamilton Beach 8-Quart Slow Cooker In our humble opinion, mashed potatoes are the true star of the Thanksgiving show, and everyone has different opinions about how to make them. Slow-cooker mashed potatoes have gained a devoted following over the past few years, and they’re also easy to keep warm while you’re staging all the other dishes. This 8-quart slow cooker can handle enough potatoes to feed an army at an unbeatable price, or opt for a 4-quart version for smaller gatherings. buy here

Material Angled Board If you’re wondering whether you’ll have to place your turkey directly on the countertop because it’s twice the size of your average cutting board, look no further than Material’s Angled Board. The heavy duty cutting board is 17-by-12 inches and has grooves along the top that prevent juices from spilling onto your countertop, for an easier cleanup. buy here

Staub 3.5-Quart Pumpkin Cocotte One part seasonal serveware, one part high-quality cookware, this pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven is as functional as it is beautiful. It can move from oven to stovetop without missing a beat, and it’s ideal for holding soups and stews for a two- to four-person household. It’s the perfect size for gravy or cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. buy here

For the Guest

Noted Candles When it comes to host gifts, you can’t go wrong with a nice candle. Noted has options that are perfect for late fall, like herbal Cedar Vetiver, spicy Fireside Embers, or classic Mulled Cider. For a slightly larger gift, go for the Indulgent Combo Pack of three cozy candles. buy here

City Bonfires S’mores Night Pack City Bonfires are an adorable gift for the friend who’s low on space but craving a fire pit. The candle-sized bonfires are portable and have three to five hours of burn time, and while they have to be used outside, they give all the coziness of a bonfire without the hassle of setup and cleanup. Go for the s’mores pack for a true campfire experience. buy here

Haus New Fashioned If you’re looking for the middle road between a bottle of wine and a bottle of brown liquor, Haus is the answer. It has an alcohol content of 18 percent and comes in creative flavors you can drink on their own, with a mixer, or combined with something stronger. Our pick for Thanksgiving is the New Fashioned, which is smooth, spicy, and warm without being overwhelming. buy here

Small Linum Burgundy Bouquet For a convenient twist on an already great host gift, we recommend this dried bouquet from The Sill: No stem trimming or water necessary. Add on The Sill’s ceramic vase or the Upcycled Geometric Vase to complete the gift. When the season’s over, it can be packed away and pulled out the following autumn. buy here

Plonk Wine Club Thanksgiving Six-Pack If you’ve been assigned wine duty this year and are looking for inspiration, Plonk Wine Club has you covered. The company curates hidden gems from all over the wine-making world and makes it easy (and fun) to find new and exciting wines to share. The Thanksgiving Wine 6-Pack includes both red and white wines to complement the best meal of the year. buy here

Brandless’ Host, There It Is! Kill two birds with one stone by bringing your hors d’oeuvre on this giftable hosting set from Brandless. It includes a decent-sized Acacia cheese board and knives, stemless wine glasses, a corkscrew, and a serving bowl…all for $26. We rest our case. buy here

For the Host

Pip Berry 24-Inch Wreath No holiday setup is complete without a seasonal wreath, and this one is subtle enough to work with any color scheme. There’s no fake-looking flowers or leaves to cheapen the look, and you can easily add different bows or ribbons to it to extend its lifespan past the fall. buy here

Autumn Spice Plaid Tablecloth We’re loving this bright plaid tablecloth for an extra-festive table setup, and the contrast stitching makes it feel even higher quality. Pair it with this jute runner for a table that balances color and neutrals. buy here

Scattered Leaves Table Runner If you have a go-to solid tablecloth and are looking for a pop of color, we recommend this runner embroidered with bright fall leaves. At nine feet long, it’ll fit most large tables comfortably. buy here

Harvest Heavyweight Dishtowel & Dishcloth We love seasonal dishcloths, but they’re often ineffective at actually drying plates or soaking up spills. This set of towels and cloths from Pier 1 work just as well in a decorative bread basket as they do for the cleanup crew, and they’re durable enough to get you through multiple falls. buy here

Gold Metallic Candle Holder This candle holder is a bold addition to any table, and it’s a dream for Thanksgiving. Leave it as is for modern look, or weave faux branches, garlands, and flowers between the legs to create a cornucopia-esque centerpiece you can customize seasonally. Pick up a few flameless candles to fill it out while you’re at it. buy here

Telford Bread Basket It can be surprisingly difficult to find a bread basket large enough for a big group, and this one would make for a great addition to your hosting arsenal. Line it with your favorite decorative towels and napkins to create unique looks throughout the year. buy here

Barbossa Wine Rack If you can already tell that the bar setup and food prep will be vying for valuable counter space, this wine rack is just what you need. It works well for normal storage purposes and makes wines more easily accessible during parties: Guests can see what’s open, pour themselves a glass, and replace the bottle without worrying about knocking anything over. The openings are large enough to fit other types of bottles as well if you aren’t a big wine drinker. buy here

Viski Glass Punch Bowl Punch bowls are back “in”, and making large-format drinks is a much easier way to serve a crowd than making individual cocktails. There are a ton of fun and festive punch recipes you can follow or customize to your liking, and we’re loving this clean, modern-looking take on the classic. For something a little more traditional, go for this extra-large crystal bowl with matching cups and a ladle. buy here

