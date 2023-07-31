The Dog Days of Summer Are Here — And So Are These Hot New Netflix Picks

Share

Towel off indoors with these must-watch new movies and TV shows.

The Fourth of July is officially in our rearview mirror and Labor Day is almost in our sights. And while we’ve all been busy making summer memories abroad and at home, there’s no denying that August can be a little much. There’s such a thing as too much hot weather, and with most of the county experiencing record-breaking heat, many of us have retreated indoors at least some of the time.

If you want to enjoy a luxurious afternoon without sweating off your makeup, Netflix has graciously added a vast selection of brand-new shows, movies, and stand-up for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. After you take that much-needed cold shower, check out our favorite new content coming to the streaming platform. On deck, we have two 80s comedies that have stood the test of time and two utterly un-missable documentaries (one about women in hip-hop and another about an infamous trial). Oh, and while you’re destined to find your new favorite obsession somewhere on this list, remember to show some love to the movies and shows leaving Netflix this month.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in August

Coming to America (Avail. 8/1/23)

Coming to America may have been one of the top films of 1988, but more than 30 years later it can still make us laugh. Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is a spoilt prince who wants to marry for love. The only problem is that every eligible match around him is distracted by his status. Frustrated, he jets off to the U.S. in search of true love. Watch closely to catch Murphy playing a few supporting characters, as well.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Avail. 8/1/23)

Let’s be honest: Who among us doesn’t get a special kind of effusive joy when we play hooky? This John Hughes film explores that feeling through the eyes of Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), a mischievous teen who can do no wrong, as he fakes sick to traipse around Chicago with his girlfriend and BFF.

Lost in Translation (Avail. 8/1/23)

Ah, 2003. The official biggest film of the year was The Matrix Reloaded, but anyone who knew anything about thoughtful, indie film couldn’t shut up about Lost in Translation. Set in Tokyo, Sofia Coppola’s drama follows two lost souls (Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson) as they aimlessly drift around, searching for connection. The kind-of-funny, kind-of-sad plot holds up, trust us.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Avail. 8/9/23)

In case you haven’t heard, 2023 is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Netflix is wishing a happy birthday to this life-changing genre by exploring the trials and tribulations of the most legendary female MCs. This hard-hitting documentary features interviews with the women who paved the way — and their contemporary successors who are currently topping the charts.

Depp v. Heard (Avail. 8/16/23)

Last year, you were probably overwhelmed by coverage of the deeply messy Depp v. Heard trial. Now that we’ve all had the time to take a breath, Netflix is introducing this nuanced, detailed takedown of the whole spectacle. Heads up: The documentary delves into our uniquely toxic relationship with the trial more than the lives of the celebrities themselves.

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Avail. 8/1/23

Untold: Volume 3

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 8/2/23

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Avail. 8/3/23

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Avail. 8/4/23

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Avail. 8/7/23

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

Avail. 8/8/23

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Avail. 8/9/23

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Avail. 8/10/23

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Avail. 8/11/23

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Avail. 8/12/23

Behind Your Touch

Avail. 8/14/23

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Avail. 8/15/23

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

Avail. 8/16/23

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Avail. 8/17/23

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Avail. 8/18/23

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

Avail. 8/22/23

LIGHTHOUSE

Untold: Swamp Kings

Avail. 8/23/23

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Avail. 8/24/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Avail. 8/25/23

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Avail. 8/30/23

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Avail. 8/31/23

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece



