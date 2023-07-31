The Dog Days of Summer Are Here — And So Are These Hot New Netflix Picks

Towel off indoors with these must-watch new movies and TV shows.
The Fourth of July is officially in our rearview mirror and Labor Day is almost in our sights. And while we’ve all been busy making summer memories abroad and at home, there’s no denying that August can be a little much. There’s such a thing as too much hot weather, and with most of the county experiencing record-breaking heat, many of us have retreated indoors at least some of the time.
If you want to enjoy a luxurious afternoon without sweating off your makeup, Netflix has graciously added a vast selection of brand-new shows, movies, and stand-up for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. After you take that much-needed cold shower, check out our favorite new content coming to the streaming platform. On deck, we have two 80s comedies that have stood the test of time and two utterly un-missable documentaries (one about women in hip-hop and another about an infamous trial). Oh, and while you’re destined to find your new favorite obsession somewhere on this list, remember to show some love to the movies and shows leaving Netflix this month.
Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in August
Coming to America (Avail. 8/1/23)
Coming to America may have been one of the top films of 1988, but more than 30 years later it can still make us laugh. Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is a spoilt prince who wants to marry for love. The only problem is that every eligible match around him is distracted by his status. Frustrated, he jets off to the U.S. in search of true love. Watch closely to catch Murphy playing a few supporting characters, as well.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Avail. 8/1/23)
Let’s be honest: Who among us doesn’t get a special kind of effusive joy when we play hooky? This John Hughes film explores that feeling through the eyes of Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), a mischievous teen who can do no wrong, as he fakes sick to traipse around Chicago with his girlfriend and BFF.
Lost in Translation (Avail. 8/1/23)
Ah, 2003. The official biggest film of the year was The Matrix Reloaded, but anyone who knew anything about thoughtful, indie film couldn’t shut up about Lost in Translation. Set in Tokyo, Sofia Coppola’s drama follows two lost souls (Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson) as they aimlessly drift around, searching for connection. The kind-of-funny, kind-of-sad plot holds up, trust us.
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Avail. 8/9/23)
In case you haven’t heard, 2023 is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Netflix is wishing a happy birthday to this life-changing genre by exploring the trials and tribulations of the most legendary female MCs. This hard-hitting documentary features interviews with the women who paved the way — and their contemporary successors who are currently topping the charts.
Depp v. Heard (Avail. 8/16/23)
Last year, you were probably overwhelmed by coverage of the deeply messy Depp v. Heard trial. Now that we’ve all had the time to take a breath, Netflix is introducing this nuanced, detailed takedown of the whole spectacle. Heads up: The documentary delves into our uniquely toxic relationship with the trial more than the lives of the celebrities themselves.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2023
Avail. 8/1/23
Untold: Volume 3
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Friends with Benefits
It’s Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 8/2/23
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
Avail. 8/3/23
Head to Head
Heartstopper: Season 2
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Avail. 8/4/23
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Avail. 8/7/23
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
Avail. 8/8/23
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Untold: Johnny Football
Zombieverse
Avail. 8/9/23
Avail. 8/10/23
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
Avail. 8/11/23
Down for Love
Heart of Stone
Avail. 8/12/23
Behind Your Touch
Avail. 8/14/23
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Avail. 8/15/23
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Untold: Hall of Shame
Avail. 8/16/23
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
Avail. 8/17/23
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
Avail. 8/18/23
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl
The Monkey King
Avail. 8/22/23
LIGHTHOUSE
Untold: Swamp Kings
Avail. 8/23/23
The Big Short
Destined with You
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Avail. 8/24/23
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
Ragnarok: Season 3
Who is Erin Carter?
Avail. 8/25/23
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Avail. 8/30/23
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
Avail. 8/31/23
Choose Love
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece