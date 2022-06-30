Curated by You: 10 of Your Favorite Products Are Currently on Sale

Share

Consider this a must-buy section curated by and for you!

When it comes to finding the latest and greatest shoppable items on the planet, you probably look to your friends for advice. That’s why we decided to go to you, our loyal readers (and friends), to see what you’re currently loving and buying.

Since we trust your judgment implicitly, we decided we’d make a space to feature the products you’re raving about, buying in more than one color, and even grabbing for your pals. And since all of us love to save a few pennies, we’re bringing you not just tried-and-tested winners, but a list of which ones are on sale. (You’re very welcome.)

Because too much of a good thing is never enough, each month, we’ll be bringing you new deals on these all-star products. Here are some of the most-loved, most-purchased items readers snagged last month, all of which are on sale as we speak.

Products You Loved That Are on Sale Now

Quince Linen Pants Quince Light and flowy, these pants will keep you cool (literally) while looking polished. They’re made from breathable linen, so they’re less likely to make you feel suffocated and sweaty on super hot days. They’re also insanely easy to pack for vacation, and look great with a casual top, or even as a beach coverup. buy here

Treasure and Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress Nordstrom Dresses are the easiest piece of clothing to wear in the summer, since you can throw one on and voila, your outfit is done. This sleek number from Nordstrom has a gorgeous tulip hem in the front that shows a little leg, while the ruching along the bodice creates a flattering hourglass shape. Consider this your next little black dress! buy here

Lulus I’m the One Blue and White Striped Shirt Dress Lulus Seeing a trend yet? You all love dresses just as much as we do, and this versatile cutie can be worn as a dress, or even open as a long vest over shorts and a T-shirt. It’s made from super soft and flowy fabric that looks effortless but still crisp. buy here

Open Edit Sleeveless Reversible Maxi Dress Nordstrom Versatility is key in any wardrobe, which is why pieces that can do more than one thing are a godsend. This dress can be worn with either a v-neck or crew neck in the front, depending on how you’re feeling on a particular day. Though this dress is a maxi length, the two slits on the side make it easy to walk in and offer a little peek at your gams, so you don’t feel too covered up. buy here

Lulus Floral Dressed Up Dark Green Floral Print Midi Dress Lulus Wedding season is in full swing, and this midi is the perfect dress for outdoor celebrations. It’s made from a flowy chiffon fabric that’s lightweight: ideal in case you get caught watching the ceremony under the sun, but the high neck and sleeves will protect your top half from getting sunburned. It comes in five different shades, too, so you can find the just-right match for your coloring. buy here

J. Crew Wide-Brim Packable Straw Hat J. Crew Straw hats are one of our favorite coastal grandma staples, and Katie loves sporting them on the beach to protect her face from the sun. This one from J. Crew rolls up to easily fit in a suitcase or beach bag, but won’t lose its shape. Plus, it’s half off right now! buy here

Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker Cariuma Comfy, sustainable, and stylish, these canvas sneakers are a classic addition to any wardrobe. We love the cork insoles that mold to your feet, and the low-top style is timeless. While white is our go-to color, you can get these in 14 different hues — one for every day of the week and then some. buy here

Lulus Heart of Marigold Navy Blue Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress Lulus Wrap dresses are flattering on every body type, and they’re comfortable to boot. A maxi length will elongate your legs and feels a bit more formal than a mini. You could definitely wear this to a summer event or date night. (One reviewer even wore the white one as her wedding dress.) buy here

Cushion Lab Ergonomic Travel Pillow Cushion Lab We’re all eager to travel this summer, but long-haul flights can be a literal pain in the neck. Having a comfy, supportive neck pillow on a plane can make or break your experience: This one from Cushion Lab supports your head from all angles, and there’s even a buckle, so you can adjust the fit. buy here