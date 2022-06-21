A Window AC May Be Better for Your Wallet and the Planet — Here Are Our Favorites

Share

Yes, even if you already have central air conditioning.

With high temps in full swing, you can bet that we’re sweating the second we step outside right now, and sometimes we’re sweating inside, too — especially during hot flashes and if we don’t have central AC.

Many of us here at KCM reside in New York City where window air conditioning units are the standard in older apartment buildings and condos, but did you know that they could actually help you save on energy costs, even if you have central air conditioning in your home? And if you don’t already have central AC, window units are a heck of a lot cheaper than installing a new HVAC system.

Because of their small size, window air conditioners tend to be an affordable option for those who want to make their homes cooler throughout the summer. They also filter air as they cool it, making it a great way to purify the air around you without having an additional air purifier. Some even have built-in, high-tech purification systems.

And, if you tend to stay in one or two rooms of your home, only cooling those rooms with a window unit means you don’t have to turn on your central AC and cool down the rooms you aren’t using, thus reducing your energy costs. Or, if you tend to be hot even with the central air on, you can always install a window unit as an additional cooling device — of course, that might run your bill up more, but it might be worth it if it makes you more comfortable!

You have to consider the size of your home, what size the room you’re cooling will be, and what makes the most sense for your lifestyle before giving up central air entirely. But if you live in an older home or an apartment that doesn’t have air conditioning, investing in an energy-efficient, decent-looking AC could drastically change the comfort level of your home.

There are thousands and thousands of window units to choose from, which is why we’ve rounded up some energy-efficient, high-tech ones you should consider. From stylish units that blend into your décor to ones that allow you to have full use of your windows, here are some window air conditioning units to consider adding to your home.

Best Window Air Conditioners 2022

July After gaining popularity on Instagram for its customizable fronts, July air conditioners sold out in a snap. This year, the units are back in stock. If you struggle with allergies or dust in your home, July is the first air conditioner with a full-blown air purifying system built-in. Almost all regular window units have a screen to catch larger debris, but you can add an additional filter to catch smaller air pollutants like pollen, pet dander, and wildfire smoke to your unit. Plus, this unit can be controlled by the app or via the included remote — no getting up from the bed or couch necessary. buy here

Windmill Is it possible to have a chic appliance? Yes, yes it is. Made with curved edges and at the top and corners of the unit (as opposed to the face), this option sends out cold air quietly and efficiently. You can control this unit from an app, which allows you to turn it on before you arrive home to walk into a cool house or turn it off after you’ve left if you forgot. Plus this air conditioner uses eco-friendly refrigerant with 68 percent less global warming potential than traditional ones. Windmill recycles old units, helping offset emissions, but they also try to offset their carbon footprint throughout the manufacturing process. buy here

KapsulAir If you don’t mind paying a pretty penny for a sleek, easy-to-install unit that will last you years to come, Kapsul is a great option. It’s one of the slimmest units on the market right now, and reviewers say it runs very quietly compared to traditional window units. It’s only seven inches tall, leaving most of your window space open. Through the app, you can change the temperature and humidity levels in your home, or you can use the knob on the AC itself to change the temp. buy here

Midea 12,000 BTU U-shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner Struggling to jam your AC into a window before it goes crashing down onto the ground below is a stressful experience — so what if you could just close your window all the way and lock it, ensuring your AC is held in place that way? With this U-shaped unit, you can. While it looks similar to traditional window units, this one has a space in the middle where you can entirely close your window, leaving the fan on the inside and the cooling part of the unit outside. It doesn’t only make for a more secure fit, but it means you can still use your windowsill thanks to the slim front profile, too. This one is also Wi-Fi compatible, so you can control the temperature and settings through an app. buy here

Friedrich Chill Premier Series Smart Window Air Conditioner with 5200 Cooling BTU A simple yet efficient air conditioner will get the job done, too. This one costs less than $350, but it can cool a room while also being environmentally friendly. It’s Energy Star Qualified, meaning it passes a set of tests for quality and energy efficiency. It comes with a remote, but it can also be controlled using an app. The best part? There’s an eight-way airflow built in, so it’ll cool your room quickly and efficiently. buy here