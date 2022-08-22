Food and Drink August 22, 2022

Get to Baking Katie’s Foolproof Brownies

By Katie Couric Media

batch of brownies

So you, too, can be family reunion-ready.

Most KCM readers hold Katie’s weekly “Obsessions” post near and dear to their hearts (or at least we do). In these regular (and honestly, very charming and funny) updates, Katie writes about whatever she’s been absolutely loving lately: She waxes poetic on everything from pickleball sessions to her love for a scrumptious slice of zucchini bread recipe to her favorite books and TV shows. In her latest roundup, Katie enthuses about a reunion she hosted for a couple dozen family members in East Hampton (an arrangement she playfully refers to as “forced family fun”). According to Katie, the event has extra sentimental significance because “we used to gather for my dad’s birthday on August 28 — the last time we did that was in 2010 when he turned 90.” Anyone who has read Going There knows how much Katie admired and loved her father, so we’re so happy that the Couric clan is keeping this August party tradition alive.

To prepare for her hosting duties, Katie planned a feast, of course — including a dessert of “super easy and delicious” brownies. We’re happy to say that this recipe is taken straight from the Baker’s Chocolate package. Who doesn’t love the convenience, ease, and nostalgia of a good “back of the box” recipe? Katie adds that she has a soft spot for these brownies because they “always remind me of my mom.” It’s so amazing how food allows us to summon feelings and memories that make it seem like our missing loved ones are in the kitchen, too. (Don’t forget the famous cake Katie holds close to her heart, because it was her dad’s favorite.)

Like Katie said, the recipe is pretty easy — you just need seven ingredients, most or all of which you probably have in your pantry. If you or anyone present has allergies, keep in mind that the nuts are optional. Katie likes to finish her brownies off with a sprinkling of confectioner’s sugar, but that’s optional, too. In just over half an hour, you’ll have a fudgy, decadent dessert perfect for the family reunion, potluck, or just the random Monday evening of your dreams.

A tray of cooked brownies sprinkled with confectioner's sugar.
Katie’s homemade brownies.

Katie’s Favorite Baker’s One Bowl Brownies

Ingredients
1 pkg. (4 oz.) Baker’s Unsweetened Chocolate
3/4 cup butter or margarine
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup flour
1 cup coarsely chopped Planter’s pecans

Directions
Heat oven to 350°F.

Line 13×9-inch pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides; spray with cooking spray.

Microwave chocolate and butter in large microwaveable bowl on HIGH 2 min. or until butter is melted. Stir until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is well blended. Stir in sugar. Blend in eggs and vanilla. Add flour and nuts; mix well. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake 30 to 35 min. or until toothpick inserted in center comes out with fudgy crumbs. (Do not overbake.) Cool completely. Use foil handles to remove brownies from pan before cutting to serve.

For cake-like brownies: Stir ½ cup milk into melted chocolate mixture along with the eggs and vanilla. Also, increase the flour to 1-1 ½ cups.

