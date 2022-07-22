Style July 22, 2022

Take a Swing at the Tennis and Pickleball-Inspired Fashion Trend with Katie’s Favorite Pieces

By Katherine Pittman

katie couric playing tennis

Photo courtesy of 10tv WBNS

She showed us how to ace the look. 

Country clubs and the US Open may be the first things that come to mind when you think about tennis — or you may recall yourself struggling to return the perfect shot during gym class back in the day (just us?) — but no matter what your brain conjures up, one thing’s for sure: Tennis attire is, and always has been, timeless and surprisingly chic. 

Chances are you’ve seen pleated skirts and visors dominating your Instagram feed lately, and not always on tennis courts. Or maybe you saw Katie and John hitting the courts in a recent pic. Tennis as a look is nothing new — the pleated skirts and preppy clean lines have fed the runways for decades. And, like history, fashion repeats itself. This summer, the trend is everywhere, and Katie can’t get enough of it.

Those of us who lack athletic ability may not be picking up a racket anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dress the part. Even if you’re just running some errands, you can rock a comfy tennis dress and sneakers as an athleisure look. While Katie is drawn to the competitive element of the game, she also loves to dress the part of a tennis player. Here are some of her favorite pieces that draw inspiration from classic tennis attire. 

Best Tennis Clothing for on and off the Court

Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt

alo yoga tennis skirt

Alo Yoga

More pleats, please! A black pleated tennis skirt is a versatile wardrobe piece for warm weather. You can wear it with a tank, a T-shirt, or even with a sweater once it starts getting cooler. This one from Alo comes in five different colors, but Katie prefers the black one because it goes with basically everything.

buy here

Lucky in Love Long On The Flow Ruche Skirt

lucky in love skirt

Lucky in Love

Having your skirt ride up throughout the day? No thank you. Katie is all about these longer-length skirts from Lucky in Love that allow her to keep moving without having to worry about whether or not she’s showing off more than she’d like. Plus, they come in a ton of patterns and colors, so there’s one for basically every day of the month. 

buy here

The Bubble Lifestyle Pickleball Sweater

the bubble lifestyle sweater

The Bubble Lifestyle

Katie’s friend Andy gifted her this sweater, and it couldn’t be cuter! With “pickleball” emblazoned on the front, everyone will know you’re a fan of the trendy game, even if you aren’t much of a player. Katie and John have been playing pickleball together since the spring, and they won’t be stopping anytime soon!

buy here

Tail Activewear Coletta Dress

tail active dress

Tail

There’s something about a white tennis dress that feels nostalgic, yet timeless, a la Wimbledon (and what’s chicer than the British tournament?). Katie got this one because it’s long enough to keep her backside covered but cute enough to wear to brunch after a game. With built-in UV protection and a vent in the back, it’s a summer staple. 

buy here

Alo Charmed Point Collar Tennis Dress

alo yoga tennis dress

Nordstrom

If you want to show off your curves a bit, this body-hugging dress is a comfortable way to do it. It’s technically made for golf or tennis, but it doesn’t have shorts or a bra built-in, so it’ll feel like a T-shirt dress once you put it on. The turquoise color looks beautiful on an array of skin tones, and the button-up front allows you to be as covered up (or revealing) as you’d like.

buy here

EleVen by Venus Williams Hummingbird Cap Sleeve Tennis Dress

venus williams tennis dress

Nordstrom

No one knows tennis attire better than Venus Williams. But you don’t have to play like her to wear her tennis-inspired designs, and we’d venture to guess no one would suspect this frilly rock was meant for game day. The fabric is made from recycled polyester, too, so you can look good while doing good.

buy here

Outdoor Voices Ace Dress

outdoor voices ace dress

Outdoor Voices

After releasing its new “Pleats Please” collection, we couldn’t get enough of this Outdoor Voices dress. The pleats make it super easy to move around in, and reviewers say the fabric wicks away sweat just as well during tennis matches as it does during long walks in the summer. 

buy here

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers

Cariuma Sneaker Brand Image

Cariuma

For Katie, summer ‘22 is the season of the white platform sneaker. These canvas sneakers have a similar silhouette to a classic court shoe, but they’re more suitable for day-to-day wear. They come in 16 different colors, so you can choose to go simple with a white pair (Katie’s fave) or go all out and opt for a bright hue — just don’t try to play at Wimbledon if you do.

buy here

The Roger Centre Court Sneaker by On

roger federer sneaker

Nordstrom

You know by now that Katie and John live in their On sneakers. But did you know that tennis legend Roger Federer collaborated with the brand to create a shoe for on or off the court? A supportive insole cradles your foot with each step, but it also has Speedboard technology that gives you a bit of a boost when you need to lunge for a ball or run to return a sneaky shot. 

buy here

Everlane Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo

everlane alpaca sweater

Everlane

Want to channel the preppy side of tennis rather than the sporty side? We’ve got you. Everlane is our go-to for high-quality, affordable basics, but they also carry retro-inspired silhouettes like this polo sweater. The large collar and cozy knit lean classic, but the brown hue leans a bit more modern. 

buy here

Girlfriend Collective Zip-Front Dylan Tank Dress

girlfriend collective tennis dress

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective is a KCM favorite for sustainable workout wear, and they just debuted a new tennis line. From cute crop tops to playful skorts, they’ve put an eco-friendly spin on the classic tennis look. We’re obsessed with this zip-front dress that has a built-in unitard, so there’s no need for shorts or a bra underneath. Pair it with some white sneakers and crew socks and you’re ready to go!

buy here

More About

Style
summer 2022 fashion trends summer 2022 fashion trends
July 20, 2022

5 Fashion Trends You’ll See This Summer and How to Wear Them

Another fashion season has passed, and it’s time to update your wardrobe for warmer temperatures and evenings outdoors sipping on cocktails. Even though New York Fashion Week showed spring and summer styles back in fall 2021, we’re finally at a point where we can wear and create outfits inspired by some of those looks.  From […]
nordstrom anniversary sale items nordstrom anniversary sale items
July 15, 2022

Luxury for Less! 21 Must-Buys From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you’re looking at your closet and thinking you have nothing to wear, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Two years of spending increased amounts of time at home made us dislike just about every piece of clothing in our wardrobe, and it’s time for a freshen up without spending thousands of dollars on an entirely […]
nordstrom fall items from sale nordstrom fall items from sale
July 14, 2022

Stock Up on These Fall Must-Haves From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We might be smack-dab in the middle of summer and trying to live in the moment, but let’s be honest…we’re always one step ahead — especially when it comes to shopping. So, it’s no surprise we’re already thinking about our fall wardrobe. If you, too, are fantasizing about chunky sweaters and booties already, we see […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events