Take a Swing at the Tennis and Pickleball-Inspired Fashion Trend with Katie’s Favorite Pieces

She showed us how to ace the look.

Country clubs and the US Open may be the first things that come to mind when you think about tennis — or you may recall yourself struggling to return the perfect shot during gym class back in the day (just us?) — but no matter what your brain conjures up, one thing’s for sure: Tennis attire is, and always has been, timeless and surprisingly chic.

Chances are you’ve seen pleated skirts and visors dominating your Instagram feed lately, and not always on tennis courts. Or maybe you saw Katie and John hitting the courts in a recent pic. Tennis as a look is nothing new — the pleated skirts and preppy clean lines have fed the runways for decades. And, like history, fashion repeats itself. This summer, the trend is everywhere, and Katie can’t get enough of it.

Those of us who lack athletic ability may not be picking up a racket anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dress the part. Even if you’re just running some errands, you can rock a comfy tennis dress and sneakers as an athleisure look. While Katie is drawn to the competitive element of the game, she also loves to dress the part of a tennis player. Here are some of her favorite pieces that draw inspiration from classic tennis attire.

Best Tennis Clothing for on and off the Court

Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt Alo Yoga More pleats, please! A black pleated tennis skirt is a versatile wardrobe piece for warm weather. You can wear it with a tank, a T-shirt, or even with a sweater once it starts getting cooler. This one from Alo comes in five different colors, but Katie prefers the black one because it goes with basically everything. buy here

Lucky in Love Long On The Flow Ruche Skirt Lucky in Love Having your skirt ride up throughout the day? No thank you. Katie is all about these longer-length skirts from Lucky in Love that allow her to keep moving without having to worry about whether or not she’s showing off more than she’d like. Plus, they come in a ton of patterns and colors, so there’s one for basically every day of the month. buy here

The Bubble Lifestyle Pickleball Sweater The Bubble Lifestyle Katie’s friend Andy gifted her this sweater, and it couldn’t be cuter! With “pickleball” emblazoned on the front, everyone will know you’re a fan of the trendy game, even if you aren’t much of a player. Katie and John have been playing pickleball together since the spring, and they won’t be stopping anytime soon! buy here

Tail Activewear Coletta Dress Tail There’s something about a white tennis dress that feels nostalgic, yet timeless, a la Wimbledon (and what’s chicer than the British tournament?). Katie got this one because it’s long enough to keep her backside covered but cute enough to wear to brunch after a game. With built-in UV protection and a vent in the back, it’s a summer staple. buy here

Alo Charmed Point Collar Tennis Dress Nordstrom If you want to show off your curves a bit, this body-hugging dress is a comfortable way to do it. It’s technically made for golf or tennis, but it doesn’t have shorts or a bra built-in, so it’ll feel like a T-shirt dress once you put it on. The turquoise color looks beautiful on an array of skin tones, and the button-up front allows you to be as covered up (or revealing) as you’d like. buy here

EleVen by Venus Williams Hummingbird Cap Sleeve Tennis Dress Nordstrom No one knows tennis attire better than Venus Williams. But you don’t have to play like her to wear her tennis-inspired designs, and we’d venture to guess no one would suspect this frilly rock was meant for game day. The fabric is made from recycled polyester, too, so you can look good while doing good. buy here

Outdoor Voices Ace Dress Outdoor Voices After releasing its new “Pleats Please” collection, we couldn’t get enough of this Outdoor Voices dress. The pleats make it super easy to move around in, and reviewers say the fabric wicks away sweat just as well during tennis matches as it does during long walks in the summer. buy here

Cariuma OCA Low Sneakers Cariuma For Katie, summer ‘22 is the season of the white platform sneaker. These canvas sneakers have a similar silhouette to a classic court shoe, but they’re more suitable for day-to-day wear. They come in 16 different colors, so you can choose to go simple with a white pair (Katie’s fave) or go all out and opt for a bright hue — just don’t try to play at Wimbledon if you do. buy here

The Roger Centre Court Sneaker by On Nordstrom You know by now that Katie and John live in their On sneakers. But did you know that tennis legend Roger Federer collaborated with the brand to create a shoe for on or off the court? A supportive insole cradles your foot with each step, but it also has Speedboard technology that gives you a bit of a boost when you need to lunge for a ball or run to return a sneaky shot. buy here

Everlane Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo Everlane Want to channel the preppy side of tennis rather than the sporty side? We’ve got you. Everlane is our go-to for high-quality, affordable basics, but they also carry retro-inspired silhouettes like this polo sweater. The large collar and cozy knit lean classic, but the brown hue leans a bit more modern. buy here