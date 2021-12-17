Share

It’s time to say goodbye to flaky pots and pans.

As this wild year comes to a close, it’s a time to reflect on what we’ve learned — even if that’s just the fact that it’s time to refresh some kitchen essentials. Cookware is often one of the items we forget to upgrade. After all, when you’re trusty old skillet still (mostly) works, you just continue to use it until it doesn’t, right?

Purchasing some new cookware won’t only up your kitchen aesthetic, but it can actually make your life easier. Not only will you be flipping pancakes and frying eggs with ease, but cleanup should be easier, too. Without having to scrub and scrape food scraps off your new pots and pans, imagine how much more time you can spend actually enjoying what you’re cooking in them.

Plus, old pots and pans with chemical nonstick coatings can actually flake off into your food and stay in your body and in the environment for a long time. While studies haven’t yet found that ingesting the coating from your pans will cause any major health issues, it’s still best to be aware of what cooking your food on can potentially lead to. Ceramic pots and pans often offer the same nonstick surface that a Teflon cookware piece would, without the toxic chemicals present.

Whether you’re a novice cook or ready for your Top Chef moment, here are 10 cookware items that are worthy of investing in.

The Best Cooking and Kitchen Equipment

Our Place Perfect Pot The name says it all: this pot is pretty much perfect (not unlike its sister, the Always Pan). Not only is it a great size for batches of soup or stew, but it can be used in so many different ways. The pot comes with a removable roasting rack that turns the pot into a steamer, has a built-in strainer in the lid, can be used as a dutch oven, and it even has a built-in spoon rest. Not impressed yet? It also boasts a super slippery ceramic coating that’s free of any potentially toxic materials. BUY HERE

ZWILLING Milk Frother Dreaming of foamy, frothy lattes in the comfort of your own home? Us, too. This milk frother can make creamy, bubbly milk (out of dairy and non-dairy varieties) in just a couple of minutes. Before you know it, you’ll be your own favorite barista — all without having to change out of your pajamas in the morning. BUY HERE

Caraway Home Cookware Set These pots and pans are pretty enough to keep on the stovetop or counter, but they do come with their own storage solutions. Caraway Home has absolutely nailed Instagram-worthy cookware that actually works. This seven-piece set comes with a fabric lid organizer and a magnetic pan rack to keep your new essentials from toppling over in your cabinets. BUY HERE

Fellow Clara French Press You make your cup of joe daily, so why not elevate the experience a bit? This double-walled steel French press not only makes a fine cup of coffee, but it keeps it warm for hours. Whether you’re brewing a cup for yourself or for the whole family, you’re guaranteed a delicious mug of java every single time. BUY HERE

Material Kitchen The Iconics Set You can admit it: The utensils drawer is an absolute mess. Clean up your act (and gain some drawer space) with this all-in-one tool station and key utensils. Not only does this gorgeous walnut base house all of the included utensils (a whisk, slotted spoon, slotted spatula, tongs, metal spoon, wood spoon, and three knives), but it has a magnetic portion that keeps your knives separate from the others and easy to reach. Plus, by buying the set, you save yourself $105. BUY HERE

Silicone Nonstick Baking Mat From veggies to cookies, chicken to pizza, these nonstick baking mats can handle it all. They’re made from oven-safe silicone, meaning they’re flexible and can fit in most any baking sheet and are easy to clean. They’ll also save you from having to stock up on parchment paper, which is an easy way to save a couple of bucks. BUY HERE

Lodge 10-inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pan There’s something about a cast iron skillet that can crisp whatever is in it like no other. This one from Lodge is pre-seasoned, meaning you don’t have to do any work, and you can use it right away. We love making crispy breakfast potatoes, homestyle cornbread, and even lightly-fried chicken in this kitchen superhero. BUY HERE

Our Place Knife Trio Slice through everything like butter with this dynamic trio of knives. Not only are they super sharp, but the handles have little indents in them for a comfortable (and safe!) grip. The set comes with a do-it-all chef knife, a small paring knife, and a serrated knife for breads and other delicate ingredients. BUY HERE

Caraway Home Large Baking Sheet A good baking sheet can work wonders, especially if you find yourself making big batch meals or prepping for the week. This one has a stick-free ceramic coating, so you won’t need to use foil or parchment paper to keep things from sticking. The handles on the side also guarantee you won’t dip your oven mitt in whatever you’re eating for dinner — which is always a plus. BUY HERE