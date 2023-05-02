The Always Pan Just Got a Serious Update, but Can It Compete With the Original?

Share

Turns out the kitchen superhero could get even better.

If you’ve been on the internet in the last five years, you’ve probably seen (or bought) an Always Pan from Our Place. The brand’s Instagrammable cookware could add a touch of style to any kitchen, but the most important selling point was that it could replace not one, but eight different cooking tools. With a singular pan, you could fry, sauté, steam, boil, braise, sear, strain, or store your food without having to have a full set of clunky pots and pans. And the ubiquitous tool did just that and more, all while being pretty enough to display on your counter.

After I moved into my own apartment, I didn’t have much in the way of kitchen tools, and I lacked the space to store them (New York City real estate isn’t exactly known for its robust storage opportunities). The original Always Pan was where I boiled my pasta water, heated soups, revived leftovers, and more for several years. I never expected it to be any better considering how good it already was. That is, until now.

Just when I thought the OG pan peaked, Our Place dropped the Always Pan 2.0. The new edition now replaces 10 kitchen tools (adding baking and serving to its resume), and it’s oven-safe, a feature the original was not capable of. If that doesn’t make your efficient-kitchen-loving heart pitter-patter, I don’t know what will. To really see if the new launch is better than its predecessor, I put the pan to the test. If my comparison convinces you to invest (because somehow Instagram hasn’t yet), you’re just in time: It’s currently marked down for the brand’s spring sale for only $115.

My new Our Place Always Pan 2.0 review

When I first opened the box, I was met with a familiar aluminum pan and the same accessories as the last model (a fitted beechwood spatula, steamer basket, and lid). But this one felt different. The handle was smoother and connected more seamlessly than the last, the color of the pan somehow looked more durable, and it felt nice to hold.

Version 2.0 is made more sustainably of 100 percent post-consumer aluminum, which conducts heat on both electric and gas stovetops. It’s heavy (in that “High Quality” way) without being difficult to pick up and maneuver around your oven. Altogether, the pan and its tools weigh only three pounds. Inside, I noticed that the steamer basket now has two handles instead of one, which will make it much easier to pick up without spilling anything. (Later versions of the Always Pan steamer basket did have two handles, but the one I purchased in 2019 did not.)

My first Always Pan has lived a very full life and has come in contact with almost any food you can imagine. So much function comes at a cost, though; I noticed that it lost its slippery finish after about a year of use. For the 2.0 pan, Our Place created a new, proprietary nonstick coating called Thermakind that’s supposed to last 50 percent longer than the previous pan, which is music to my ears. Upon first use, I found that I was able to cook meat without having to use any oil to keep it from sticking, and things like pancakes were easy to pick up and flip without any prying. I’ll report back after a year or so of use and let you know how that’s holding up.

I love a cast iron pan for transferring dishes from the stove to the oven (like I do with my favorite salmon recipe), but I hate scraping off the burnt-on bits that typically accompany the job. So perhaps the feature I was most excited about was that this version of the pan is now oven-safe up to 450°F. I love to heat up leftovers or keep dishes warm in the oven, and I was so excited to brown some gooey, cheesy pasta in this thing. After a few minutes in the oven, I had a beautiful brown on top of my dish, and I didn’t have to use any additional cookware to get it. The only thing I will warn you about is that the handle gets extremely hot in the oven, so be sure to use some heavy-duty oven mitts (or be ready to learn the hard way that your oven mitts are trash like I did). Now, thanks to the new design and material upgrades, my meals can go from sear to broil to serving seamlessly, and I can scoop out portions without losing half the meal to the burnt bottom of the pan.

Why you should buy the Our Place Always Pan 2.0

I will admit, part of me wanted this sequel to not transcend the original because I didn’t want to replace my OG Always Pan, but I forgot how good an upgrade can taste. With a few tweaks to the product, this incredible tool can now solve problems I didn’t even know I had. Its being oven-safe was the biggest draw for me, but it gets extra points for being made from eco-friendly, recycled aluminum and having an improved nonstick ceramic coating.

If you’re in the market for a new pan or want to downsize your kitchen collection, now is the time to invest in the Always Pan 2.0. It comes in the same eight hues as the original pan, ranging from taupe to cobalt blue, all of which are beautiful. Not in the market for a new pan? Our Place makes other kitchen accessories that are just as visually appealing and technologically impressive.

