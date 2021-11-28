Food and Drink November 28, 2021

Katie’s Lipsmacking Lemon Chicken

By Katie Couric

Katie's lemon chicken

can’t stop telling people about this chicken — try my recipe and you’ll soon be spreading the word as well!

It’s devilishly simple…

Take as many chicken breasts as you’d like, and pound them on a cutting board with a mallet until very thin (cover the chicken with plastic wrap first!).

Then, dredge the breasts lightly in flour, and add salt and pepper.

Sauté the chicken in a hot pan coated with olive oil until it’s brown on both sides. Remove the chicken.

In the same pan — it should hopefully have some bits from the chicken in it still! — add about two cups of chicken stock (I just buy the kind in the carton) and stir.

After a while, it should start to reduce. If you want to speed up the process, you can make a little roux in a cup with the hot broth and some flour, and stir it around so it’s not lumpy.

Add the juice of one lemon. Keep cooking it down until it has a gravy-like consistency.

Once it does, put the chicken in the pan to heat it up. It’s really good served over basmati rice, or even pasta if you want. The genius of this dish is you can use Dijon mustard instead of lemon juice, and it becomes chicken with mustard sauce! You must give this a try — if you do, be sure to take a pic and tag me on Instagram!

