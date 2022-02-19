Wellness February 19, 2022

This Easy Stretching Routine Is the Cure for Stiff Muscles

By Katie Couric Media

No equipment, no fancy moves, no problem.

Whether you spend your days hunched over a computer in “shrimp pose” or just want to improve your everyday flexibility, stretching should definitely be part of your fitness regime. Thankfully Ashley Patten, Pilates instructor extraordinaire, is here to deliver a simple morning routine that’ll help you warm up and release the tension from tired muscles. Says Patten, it’s the ideal way to “wake up your body, especially if you’re feeling a little stiff or stuck.” 

The routine incorporates some of Katie’s very own favorite stretches and can be done almost anywhere, even without a mat. If you could use your own Wake-Up Call right about now, just press play below, and get ready for a more relaxed-yet-energized bod.

