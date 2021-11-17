Share

Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley?! Yes, please!

We all have our favorite classic Christmas movies, but there’s something about a fresh new holiday flick that gets us feelin’ extra festive. Even if it’s a story we’ve seen told in a zillion different ways already with one detail changed or a kid’s flick full of charm. And it seems like every year, more and more holiday movies get released. That’s thanks in part to networks like Hallmark and Lifetime, and the streaming services getting in on the action.

If one of your favorite winter traditions is seeing a holiday movie in theaters while in between gift shopping, you’ll find that unfortunately, pickings are slim for new movies coming out in theaters this year. But what the theaters are lacking in holiday content, streaming services are making up for tenfold. We’ve picked out 13 new Hanukkah and Christmas movies — many of which you can watch from the comfort of your own home — to get you into the holiday spirit this year.

Best New Holiday Movies 2021

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max, available November 24th)

This movie has everything you could want in a fun holiday film — a funny cast, a unique premise, and an adorable little protagonist. The film takes place in the 1980s, and it follows a ten-year-old boy on his epic journey to get a Nintendo for Christmas. It’s a nostalgic reminder of just how important it was to get the very best toy when you were a kid, no matter how far technology has come.

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+, available now)

Have you ever wondered, “What would Home Alone be like if it was made now?” Well, this movie has your answer. From the Home Alone franchise, this new film follows a little boy named Max Mercer who, you guessed it, gets left behind when his family travels to Japan for the holidays. And just like Kevin, Max has got to stand up to some scary stuff when a couple looking for a lost family heirloom tries to break into his home. And of course…hijinks ensue.

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix, available November 24th)

A Boy Called Christmas has all of the makings of a classic Christmas fantasy. Based on a book, it’s about a little boy who decides to chase after his father after he sets out on a quest to find a mythical elven village. The film also stars Maggie Smith and Kristin Wiig in a holiday mashup we never knew we needed but are so excited for.

Single All the Way (Netflix, available December 2nd)

Have you ever been subjected to the burning judgment of your family after coming home for the holidays and having to admit that you’re still single? We’ve all been there. This film follows a young man named Peter who enlists his friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend so he doesn’t have to spend another Christmas facing the sad, embarrassed looks from his family. Oh and we buried the lead on why this film is a must-watch: it features the two comedy queens of our dreams: Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hallmark, Available December 3rd)

If you’re looking for a Hanukkah movie to add to your list of new favorites this year, Hallmark has one (yes, sadly, just one). In this film, an anonymous suitor sends an optometrist named Sara a gift for each night of Hanukkah. Naturally, Sara decides that she needs to figure out who this mystery suitor is, so she sets out to find him. Will she find love in the form of this secret admirer? We have a feeling she will!

A Jenkins Family Christmas (BET+, available November 18th)

If you’re looking for a holiday movie that will make you laugh, cry, and appreciate the importance of family, look no further. After their father passes away, two sisters with very little in common attempt to have as normal of a Christmas as possible. Their plans are turned upside down when a woman arrives to visit, claiming to be their half-sister — the daughter of their father who just passed.

A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime, available December 3rd)

If you loved the original High School Musical, set your DVR for this HSM reunion, starring Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu. In this film, which has some light Dirty Dancing vibes, Bleu stars as a dance instructor at a resort who needs to pull off a last-minute dance production with the help of one of the guests — a successful, and beautiful, attorney. As is to be expected, dancing-plus-holiday-getaway equals romance.

The Housewives of the North Pole (Peacock, available December 9th)

This will be Peacock’s first foray into original holiday films, and boy have they chosen a unique concept. If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, you’re going to be excited to see one of your favorite ladies from Beverly Hills make an appearance in this one: Kyle Richards stars in the film about a pair of BFFs who live in a town called North Pole, Vermont. While they’ve historically swept the annual Best Holiday House decorating competition, a last-minute fight between the friends threatens to derail the holiday. Sounds scandalous!

Father Christmas is Back (Netflix, available now)

For some reason, British accents make Christmas movies feel particularly festive (we’re looking at you, Love Actually). It also helps that this film takes place at a gorgeous mansion that looks like it’s straight out of Downton Abbey. In the film, four sisters come together for the holidays at their family’s Yorkshire mansion. The sisters are already at each other’s throats when their long-lost father shows up to make matters even more stressful.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix, available November 18th)

Princess Switch fans, rejoice! Vanessa Hudgens is back for round three of this now-classic holiday series. In this third installment, Princess Stacy Wyndham of Belgravia and Lady Margaret Delacourt, Queen of Montenaro (both played by Hudgens, because, of course) reunite to host a traditional Christmas festival in Montenaro. When a priceless item on loan from the Vatican is stolen, the royal women have to call up their cousin and arch-nemesis Lady Fiona Pembroke (also played by Hudgens! What versatility!) to help them retrieve it.

Candy Cane Candidate (Lifetime, available December 20th)

You’ve got to hand it to the folks at Lifetime, they’ve really thought of every holiday movie scenario possible. After she loses her bid for city council in a landslide, Julia returns home to forget about politics. That is…until she runs into her old high school nemesis, Parker, who beat her out as class president. As she reluctantly helps organize a toy drive with him, Julia realizes that maybe Parker isn’t the jerk she thought he was.

Silent Night (In Theaters December 3rd)

If you’re looking to see a Christmas movie in theaters, get ready for one that’s not exactly traditional. Touted as a “doomsday Christmas comedy,” this film is about a group of friends who bring their families together to a gorgeous country estate to celebrate Christmas together one last time…because the world is ending. The film looks delightfully dark and has an awesome cast, including Keira Knightley, who will forever be cemented in our hearts as Juliet from Love, Actually.

Baking Spirits Bright (Lifetime, available November 21st)

Can someone tell us how to get a job as the person who comes up with the titles for Lifetime holiday movies? We want in. In this movie, a fruitcake baker (yes, you read that right) named Varma realizes that her family’s business needs a bit of a facelift. So she hires a handsome, high-powered marketing executive to help…and would you believe that romance ensues?!