There’s nothing quite a great movie to give you some much-needed escapism from the stresses of work, family, and everything else you’re balancing. And if you’ve already run through the feel-good movies on Netflix or gobbled up our favorite book-to-film adaptations, you’re probably looking for something new. Lucky for us, there’s a slew of great movies coming out in the next few months to freshen up our watch lists.

Whether you’re looking for something to screen with the family, a rousing musical, a juicy biopic, or a horror flick scary enough to make you sleep with the lights on, we’ve got you covered with some of the most-anticipated releases scheduled for this season. No matter your favorite genre, at least a couple of these titles will be the perfect opportunity to get to the theater (with a mask and, hopefully, a vaccine) for some show-stopping fun.

Silent Night (in theaters Dec. 3)

We kick things off with a Christmas movie, but it’s definitely not the kind that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy. A posh family has come together at a sprawling country estate for a holiday that’s unlike any other — because they expect it’ll be the last one they ever have. An environmental apocalypse is fast approaching, and the family is left with an unspeakable choice about how to respond. For anyone who’s ever spent a family Christmas thinking I don’t know if I can take one more year of this — this one’s for you.

West Side Story (in theaters Dec. 10)

Sixty years after the iconic 1961 film (and 64 years after the Broadway show that started it all), West Side Story is back and bigger than ever, helmed this time by blockbuster master Steven Spielberg. The classic story is the same, but Spielberg’s brought a monster budget and a whole lot of gravitas to this update. One exciting improvement: unlike the 1961 version, which cast a number of white actors in makeup to play Puerto Ricans, this remake’s Hispanic characters are all portrayed by Hispanic performers. We’re also thrilled about Rita Moreno, who returns playing a new role in the story that won her an Oscar back in 1962.

Don’t Look Up (in select theaters Dec. 10 and on Netflix Dec. 24)

Before you even get into the plot, this one boasts a truly impressive pedigree: It stars a stacked, A-list cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, and Ariana Grande, and it’s written and directed by Adam McKay, who brought us gems like Anchorman and The Big Short. But the story is just as much fun as the people who made it. DiCaprio and Lawrence play two low-level astronomers who identify a comet that’s set to approach Earth, and they’re on a wild mission to alert the planet of its impending demise. It’s sure to be a hilarious roller coaster ride for the ages.

Being the Ricardos (in select theaters Dec. 10 and on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 21)

In one of the most-anticipated performances of the year, Nicole Kidman plays the iconic queen of television’s early era: Lucille Ball. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos takes place over one whirlwind week in which Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz grapple with threats to their marriage and the empire they built with I Love Lucy. Kidman’s an Oscar winner and an all-time great actress, but can she fill the shoes of one of the greatest comediennes to ever do it? We’ll have to see the film to find out.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (in theaters Dec. 17)

Tom Holland is back to headline his third Spider-Man film. The latest installment picks up after Peter Parker’s identity was revealed in 2019’s Far From Home, which has sent his life into a tailspin. But his attempts to reverse this unmasking come with an unintended consequence: he cracks open the multiverse, opening himself up to attacks from super villains from alternate realities. You’re guaranteed a wild, action-packed ride as the webbed hero tries to untangle himself from this mess.

The Matrix Resurrections (in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22)

The Matrix transformed the look and feel of cinema when it blasted onto the scene back in 1999, and now, 18 years since the last installment in the franchise, this mind-bending story is back for more. Resurrections finds Keanu Reeves’s Neo in quite a different place than we last saw him — he’s living in San Francisco and seeing a therapist who prescribes blue pills to keep his world feeling normal. But when Morpheus arrives with a red pill and the invitation to return to the world of the Matrix, Neo is drawn back into an unpredictable rabbit hole that you’ll have to see to believe.

Scream (in theaters Jan. 14)

With a ghost-faced killer and one simple question (“What’s your favorite scary movie?”), the original Scream shook up the horror genre back in 1996, and now this twisty franchise is back with a fifth edition. The new film, also titled simply Scream, finds a new killer inhabiting the iconic mask — and terrorizing a whole new generation of teenagers. But there are some familiar faces, too: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all back to help put a stop to the brutal murders that have followed them for more than two decades.

Death on the Nile (in theaters Feb. 11)

Calling all Agatha Christie fans: the master of mystery’s work is yet again hitting the big screen with this adaptation of her 1937 novel of the same name. Though the story was written 84 years ago, it still packs all the fun and intrigue you’d expect from the best of the genre. When a passenger on a ship turns up dead, it’s a race to identify the killer before they strike again — and complicating matters is a twisty cast of characters played by an all-star lineup including Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Letitia Wright.

Marry Me (in theaters Feb. 11)

If you love a Jennifer Lopez rom-com (and who doesn’t?), make sure to pencil this one into your calendar. J-Lo plays a pop superstar (we think she has some relevant experience…) who’s set to get married on live TV — until she finds out her fiancé’s been having an affair. Instead, she makes a spur-of-the-moment decision to wed a stranger from the crowd: a single dad played by Owen Wilson. Now they’ll have to sort through this unexpected arrangement, guaranteeing lots of heartwarming laughs in the process.

Downton Abbey: A New Era (in theaters March 18)

Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and the whole Downton gang are back for a new adventure that’s being billed as “the grandest escape of the year.” After the beloved series came to an end in 2015, viewers couldn’t bear being without their favorite aristocrats and domestic staff, and we were treated to a feature film back in 2019. Now we’ll be taken on a whole new journey as the Dowager Countess of Grantham reveals new details about her past — and gets an opportunity to take a trip to a fabulous villa in the South of France.