Moms don’t have time to watch movies — or read books! — but movie adaptations are a quick fix for anyone who loves a good book but might not have the time to devote to it. Movies based on books are a pure delight for all types of readers and moviegoers. And you’ll find quite the mix in the movie theater. Beloved book fans will be counting down the days until they can see how it turned out onscreen, while film geeks won’t be deterred by the mere fact that they haven’t read the book. In a way, book-to-movie adaptations are a real unifying source of entertainment! Which makes them perfect for the holidays. Plus, the endless conversation fodder they provide is a welcome respite from awkward conversations about politics and Covid over a Thanksgiving dinner.

They’re also great for people who want to achieve the feeling a good book provides but don’t want to read for whatever reason (time being a big one!). When you don’t want the isolation of reading and can take time to snuggle up during the holiday season (even just with a remote), start with these bookish flicks to really make your time worthwhile.

The 10 Best Movies Based on Books

Clifford the Big Red Dog by Norman Bridwell

I absolutely loved this film based on Clifford, the beloved character from my youth! The picture book series about a girl named Emily Elizabeth with her giant-sized dog and his antics was a mainstay of my childhood. The movie has Clifford racing around New York City as onlookers snap social posts. He is, after all, a giant red dog. But it’s really about fitting in, friendship, loyalty, and love of all kinds. It’s so uplifting that I actually stood up and clapped with my kids. Even if you don’t have children or grandchildren, this movie is absolutely worth your time.

A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig

My son and I are reading this witty and poignant chapter book together before bed. Our reward? Watching the new Netflix version together which comes out November 24th. Have you ever wondered what Santa Claus was like as a little boy or how he became Santa? Well, Matt Haig’s son did, so Haig did what any other No. 1 bestselling author would do: he made up the story and wrote it as a book. The reader gets to follow along as Nikolas and his mouse Mikka travel to the North Pole and learn how they meet Blitzen, why the red hat, and ultimately, why believing is the biggest secret to magic.

Passing by Nella Larsen

The inaugural Netflix Book Club pick, Passing originally came out in 1929 by one of the most acclaimed writers of the Harlem Renaissance. Now a Netflix movie with Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Passing was rereleased with a movie tie-in edition for those of you who like to read aloud. The novel centers around Clare Kendry, “a light-skinned Black woman married to a racist white man, who chooses to ‘pass’ as a white woman,” an act that alienates her from her childhood friend, Irene, who is light-skinned but has chosen not to pass.

My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff

Immerse yourself in the literary world of yesteryear when long, leisurely lunches were boozy affairs and junior agents typed responses to the slush pile. Wait, have things changed? My Salinger Year is Joanna Rakoff’s memoir about her experience after college at a literary agency when she was tasked with responding to all the fan mail that came in addressed to J.D. Salinger and how it affected her own life, love story, and more.

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

I was obsessed with this novel when it first came out as I followed the \clues in the story of a picture-perfect couple, Nick and Amy, to figure out how and why Amy suddenly disappeared. Of course, the town suspects Nick, who, at times, only has his twin sister Margot to support him. But what really happened? This psychological drama is intense and surprising. The movie with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike (recent Golden Globe winner for I Care A Lot) was just as suspenseful.

Seabiscuit by Laura Hillenbrand

I loved both the movie and book version of this horse-that-could tale for all ages. ​​Seabiscuit was one of the most remarkable thoroughbred racehorses in history, and this true story is a rags-to-riches depiction unlike any other. Based in 1938, the story follows three different men united in their common pursuit of transforming an unlikely champion into a sports icon.

Love Story by Erich Segal

I mean, this is a classic. Love Story is the definitive collegiate romance about a young couple: a WASPy jock, and his love interest Jenny Cavilleri, his complete opposite. Love and loss intertwine in this unforgettable story. Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw brought the characters to life in the most iconic way possible. Harvard. Scarves. Plaid. Love. Yes, please!

The Devil Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger

Meryl Streep. ’Nough said. This classic movie based on the bestselling book about the assistant to an Anna Wintour-like editor-in-chief of a top fashion magazine is highly rewatchable and speaks to the stress of being a junior employee and also, ultimately, of being the boss. Plus, the fashion and acting are a treat to watch. This is the film that introduced us to Emily Blunt’s witty charm.

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Escapist. Hilarious. Fun. Colorful. This visually arresting depiction of master society chronicler Kevin Kwan’s novel is better than traveling hours on a plane to Singapore. It takes you instantly into other cultures, places, and — best of all — parties without having to leave the couch. And it provided a dose of diversity the rom-com genre so desperately needed. Part of a trilogy, Crazy Rich Asians was one of the highest-grossing films and featured, like the book, a New Yorker who spends the summer in Singapore with her boyfriend only to experience culture shock — and not exactly a warm welcome from his tight-knit community.

The Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot

My teen daughter and I have watched this movie adaptation eight million times. And I’m not sick of it! When an ordinary girl finds out she’s royalty, antics ensue. It’s a modern-day Cinderella story…no prince needed. Mia lives with her artist mother when she finds out she’s the daughter of the prince of Genovia, But her grandmother, the dowager princess of Genovia, doesn’t think she’s remotely ready to take her place on the throne. Can Mia convince her she’s ready — and does she even want to be royalty or just another teenager?!