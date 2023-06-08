Feeling Stiff From Sitting? Katie’s Pilates Instructor Says These Stretches Are the Best Use of Your Coffee Break

Share

You can do these exercises right on your carpet.

If you’re working from home, are retired, or have been taking it easy for other reasons, you’ve probably stood up from the sofa only to feel like your body is unusually stiff and sore. That’s because sitting for long periods has some serious drawbacks like chronic pain — and can even lead to chronic disease.

“As I often say, sitting is the new smoking,” Ashley Patten says when introducing her latest gentle yet slightly challenging workout routine. “Katie and I talk about how adding in movement throughout the day is one of the best ways to keep stiffness at bay.”

Patten certainly knows what she’s talking about — as Katie’s personal Pilates instructor, she’s counseled us on issues ranging from improving poor posture to getting prepped for a workout (it turns out a hand towel can help). And since she’s been so passionate about explaining the benefits of stretching, we’re relieved she’s turned her attention to how we can prevent those nasty, scary, ill effects if we’re required to sit all day.

According to expert advice, the best solution to sitting stiffness is “exercise snacks.” In other words, if you get up and engage in small bites of physical activity throughout the day, you’ll be able to combat those adverse effects more effectively than if you do a longer workout only once per day.

Above, Patten’s video tutorial will guide you through a perfect “snacking” method with a series of fairly accessible floor stretches. At first, it might not seem like the most appealing snack (especially when compared to the Girl Scout cookies in your cabinet) but when you feel less pain at the end of the day, you’ll see that a midday stretch is extra rewarding. Plus, at just about six minutes of active work, this routine will fly by.