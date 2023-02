Share

Reduce your risk for chronic illness with this easy lifestyle change.

Are you worried that working from home will have adverse effects on your long-term health? We were curious about the risks of being sedentary, so we spoke to Keith Diaz, Ph.D., assistant professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University. In the video above, Dr. Diaz filled us in on his new study, which shows how “exercise snacks” may be the key to reducing harm.