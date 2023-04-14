What Do You Really Know About CBD? A Doctor Explains the Risks of This Popular Remedy

Share

Words of caution about the product you’re seeing just about everywhere.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in marijuana, and it’s become an increasingly trendy treatment for everything from pain to anxiety to insomnia. Last year, 26 percent of Americans reported using CBD, according to data from the Center for Advancing Health, and half of pet owners said they’ve given it to their furry friends.

As you’ve likely heard, CBD is different than THC, the chemical that triggers the high we associate with marijuana use. “The advantage is that CBD, while it doesn’t cause the high, does have biological activities that may help us as a potential medication,” says Kent Vrana, Ph.D., a pharmacology professor at Penn State University.

Sounds good, right? That said, there’s a lot about CBD that its glossy marketing tends to obscure. Dr. Vrana explains the risks you’ll want to consider before incorporating this treatment into your routine, including how it might interfere with prescription drugs, and what unexpected ingredients could be lurking inside these unregulated formulas.

Is CBD bad for you?

According to Dr. Vrana, clinical studies evaluating the effects of CBD on children show that CBD is safe and effective. Studies also show that CBD has calming and anti-inflammatory properties — and evidence suggest these traits may extend to insomnia relief and pain management (though more research is needed).

At the moment, however, CBD is unregulated — as Dr. Vrana explains, “There currently is no FDA regulation that says what’s on the packaging has to be in the product.” Since no one is checking the contents, CBD products may contain dangerous contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, or organic solvents.

CBD may also adversely interact with other drugs in your system. “If you start adding CBD to your medication list without talking to your doctor,” Dr. Vrana warns, “it’s entirely possible that will interfere with the drugs that you’re taking that your doctor has prescribed.”

If you are curious about the benefits of CBD, speaking to your doctor about those potential interactions should be your first step.

Is CBD addictive?

In 2017, the World Health Organization released a report stating that there’s no evidence that CBD is addictive: “Cannabidiol does not appear to have abuse potential or cause harm.” There is some emerging evidence that CBD may actually help treat other substance use disorders, though more research is needed.

