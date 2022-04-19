Curious About CBD? Try One of These Products to Get Started

Share

Here’s what the calming ingredient could do for you.

It’s no secret that CBD is everywhere. From CBD-infused oils and lotions to CBD-based chocolates and coffees, brands have been jumping on the latest trend. But is it everything it is cracked up to be? Some people swear by it, claiming it alleviates insomnia, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and more. On Next Question, Katie weeded out CBD fact from fiction with a little help from actor Kristen Bell, CBD guru Rob Rosenheck, and leading CBD researcher Yasmin Hurd, Ph.D. Looking to try the cannabis derivative for yourself? We’ve broken down exactly what CBD is and put together a list of products for you to get started.

What is CBD?

CBD is short for “cannabidiol” and is a chemical compound that’s found in the cannabis sativa plant. While CBD is a component of marijuana, it doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the ingredient that can cause a “high.” CBD has been used to address anxiety, insomnia, joint aches, chronic pain, and more. Today, the substance can be found in everything from oils and serums to chocolates and coffees.

What does CBD do?

While many companies and individuals claim that CBD eases anxiety, helps with insomnia, and reduces chronic pain, there is only one FDA-approved CBD-derived drug. This doesn’t mean there isn’t research backing the benefits of the plant compound, though. More studies are needed to confirm, but Harvard scientists state that there are clinical trials, studies, and self-reports that show evidence of CBD working in both animals and humans to reduce anxiety and pain. The European Journal of Pain says that CBD could reduce inflammation due to arthritis when applied topically, while other publications mention it could block inflammatory and neuropathic pain, both of which are hard to treat.

Other studies are hopeful that CBD could be used regularly to decrease anxiety and help reduce the effects of insomnia, however, scientists caution that more research is needed on the topic to make a conclusion on those claims.

These studies are promising, but it’s important to remember that different substances affect people differently. Just like Tylenol or Advil, you may respond to one and not the other, and some may find CBD works for them while others don’t.

When in doubt, talk to your doctor. They may be able to point you in the right direction when it comes to CBD dosage and use. Some things, like joint pain, are best treated with a topical CBD product like a balm or lotion, while things like insomnia may be better treated with an ingestible tincture or gummy. Talking to a licensed professional will help you decide what CBD products are right for you or if you should skip them for the time being.

The Best CBD Products

House of Wise CBD Sex Gummies While CBD is well known for decreasing anxiety and pain, it can also help you relax and get into the mood before sex. This gummy from House of Wise contains 15 mg of CBD along with horny goat weed (yes, that’s its real name), an herb that can help increase blood flow to all the right places before sex. Other ingredients include maca root to increase energy levels and ashwaganda to promote a sense of calm and concentration. All good things when you want to spend some intimate time with yourself or a partner. If you’re looking for something that will help you drift off to sleep or ease feelings of anxiety, House of Wise creates blends for that, too. buy here

Fleur Marché CBD Energy, Plz Patch Similar to a lotion or cream, you can also absorb CBD through the skin in the form of a patch. These patches give you a burst of energy without caffeine, using vitamin B12 to help your body turn your food into energy, vitamin D to help you focus and boost your mood, CBD to help you feel calm and focused, and Cosmoperine (a black peppercorn derivative) to help your body better absorb all that good stuff. Simply place the patch on your inner arm, let it do its thing, and reap the benefits. You can wear it for up to 12 hours. buy here

Gossamer Dusk Tincture What’s one more step added to your nighttime routine? Gossamer created this tincture with 300 mg of CBD in it to help you drift off to sleep easily. The blend also contains CBN (cannabinol), which is known to have some pretty powerful sedative properties, making it great for those who need help getting to sleep. Together, CBD and CBN create a “full spectrum” product, meaning the cannabinoids work in tandem to increase their therapeutic effects. Gossamer describes it as “the cannabinoid version of ‘it takes a village.’” buy here

Happy Dance CBD Coconut Melt What if you could have a product that moisturizes your skin, removes makeup, softens cuticles and hands, calms skin after shaving, and can be a hair mask? Sounds too good to be true, but here it is. This multitasking balm by Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance is made with only two ingredients, coconut oil and CBD, making it a gentle moisturizer and cleanser for all skin types. Over 200 mg of CBD deliver a dose of calm with each application. buy here

Lord Jones Bump and Smooth CBD Body Serum Do you ever get those small bumps on the backs of your arms or legs? It’s often Keratosis Pilaris (KP), a harmless skin condition, but it’s easy to be annoyed by the tiny dry bumps when you run your hand over them. An acid exfoliator, like this one from Lord Jones, can gently remove the dead skin cells blocking your hair follicles and causing KP. Simply apply this serum to any areas with KP, and the 4-acid blend in the serum will unclog skin, and CBD will soothe any irritated areas. buy here

Prima Recover Bath Gem with CBD Just as epsom salt baths can help soothe sore muscles, so can a CBD-infused soak. This bath gem bubbles when you place it in water, releasing skin-loving ingredients like magnesium and arnica and a 50 mg dose of calming and soothing CBD. Botanical oils like peppermint and eucalyptus calm your senses, while the other ingredients penetrate your skin to help you relax and unwind. buy here

Feals On-the-Go CBD Mints Freshen your breath and take a chill pill with this CBD-infused mint. Feals is known for its calming CBD tinctures of varying concentrations, but they recently released a line of mints that allow you to more quickly absorb the main ingredient, delivering a sense of calm almost immediately. Aside from having relaxing properties, the peppermint flavor will also freshen breath. buy here

Old Fashioned Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops CBD gumdrops not only deliver a dose of the calming plant compound, but they taste delicious, too. They’re naturally flavored with citrus and berry and each gumdrop contains 20 mg of CBD. In case you missed it, Lord Jones CEO Rob Rosenheck spoke about the CBD business with Katie on her podcast. Buy Here

CBD Oil for Cats and Dogs Who said CBD was just for humans? Austin and Kat is a company built to create an all-natural way for cats and dogs to live healthier, happier, and calmer lives. Always talk to a vet before adding something new into your pet’s routine, especially when it involves daily supplements. However, CBD has been found to be relatively safe with few side effects — we just prefer to be cautious! Austin and Kat offers a wide selection of chews, oils, and bites for your furry friend. Buy Here

‘CBD: A Patient’s Guide to Medicinal Cannabis’ by Leonard Leinow Still have questions about CBD? Check out this accessible guide to using CBD-infused products. Authors Leonard Leinow and Juliana Birnbaum offer the latest research on CBD therapy as well as a guide on suggested dosage and delivery. Leinow has more than three decades of experience both growing and studying medicinal cannabis, and has formed a not-for-profit medical cannabis collective in California. Birnbaum is a cultural anthropologist who has lived and worked all over the world, giving her a unique view of how cannabis is used in different cultures. Buy Here

Relief Suppositories with CBD These suppositories from Foria Wellness are designed to provide relief from pelvic and menstrual discomfort. Each suppository delivers 100 mg of broad-spectrum CBD right where you need it. Reviewers say it has helped with menstrual cramping, pain with sex, and pain caused by endometriosis. Foria’s formulas use 100 percent all-natural and organic botanicals. They also make sure to cut out all of the bad stuff — no fragrances, no additives, and no synthetic anything. Buy Here

Recess Sampler Calling all seltzer lovers: Recess’s CBD-infused seltzer beverages are made with real fruit and broad-spectrum hemp to help calm the mind and center the body. Each sampler comes with six of Recess’s signature flavors — including coconut lime, black cherry, blood orange, peach ginger, blackberry chai, and pomegranate hibiscus. Buy Here

The information provided on this site isn’t intended as medical advice, and shouldn’t replace professional medical treatment. Consult your doctor with any serious health concerns.