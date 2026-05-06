Spring Has Sprung, and So Have These Big Sales

Spring is in the air — and so are the sales. As brands clear space for new-season arrivals, we’re seeing excellent markdowns on everything from fresh swimsuits to reliable carry-on luggage and everyday essentials.

To make things easier, we’ve rounded up the best deals worth your time from trusted retailers like J.Crew and Nordstrom, and organized them by category so you can quickly find what you need. We’ll keep updating this list throughout the season, so check back often for new finds and timely savings.

Know what you want? Use this list to jump to the section you'd like to explore:

The Best Spring Sales 2026

Best Sales Overall

Nordstrom UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot $170 (60% off) $68 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom: With nearly 55,000 items on sale right now, it's overwhelming to even know where to start over at Nordstrom. We did the hard work of uncovering the best of the best for you, and we found that some of Katie's spring staples (like her flats and wrinkle-resistant pants) are marked down up to 62 percent, along with adidas sambas under $45, UGG boots under $70, and Barefoot Dreams blankets for under $65.

Ritual: Vitamins usually require a monthly re-up, so why not save while you're shopping for a refill? Ritual makes some of our favorite multivitamins (especially for women over 50), and they're currently offering 25 percent off single items or up to 35 percent off bundle subscriptions.

Talbots: How does 30 to 40 percent of warm weather tops (including a very convincing lookalike of Katie’s go-to summer sweater) and 30 percent off sale sound? We'll be stocking up on linen shirts to wear as coverups throughout the season, especially in bright shades like coral and turquoise.

Amazon: While we try to shop small whenever we can, sometimes the best deals do end up being on Amazon (plus, that two-day shipping is quite nice when you're in a pinch and need things quickly). If you're stocking up on spring cleaning essentials like heavy duty mold and mildew remover, consider adding some under-$20 patio lights or this unbelievably comfy wireless bra to your cart, too.

Cornbread Hemp: Curious about the buzz around mushrooms as more than a stir-fry ingredient? Cornbread Hemp’s newest gummies support functional benefits like sleep, focus, and relaxation with ingredients like reishi and other clinically studied mushrooms. For KCM readers only, take 25 percent off with code KCMSHROOM — a smart excuse to try these USDA Organic, expertly crafted, and vegan formulas designed for calmer days, clearer thinking, and more restorative nights, all without melatonin or stimulants.*

Wayfair: Way Day is over, but that isn't stopping Wayfair from dropping prices. We're dreaming of warm days spent on the patio, which is why we're browsing all of Wayfair's outdoor deals right now. This tiered planter costs less than $65 (and now is the perfect time to start seeding your fruits and veggies), and outdoor furniture, like this loveseat that turns into a daybed, is up to 35 percent off now, too. Plus, if you spend $500 or more on outdoor essentials, you'll save $100.

Best Spring 2026 Clothing and Accessories Sales

Zappos Tommy Hilfiger Galileo Sandals $79 (35% off) $51 at Zappos

Zappos: Some of us are still battling wet, mucky weather, but our minds are looking forward to setting our toes free in a cute pair of sandals. won't leave your feet throbbing at the end of a long day, and Katie just added these pointed-toe flats to her closet in not one, but two different colors.

J.Crew: J.Crew must have heard we're itching to revamp our wardrobes because spring-ready essentials are currently an extra 30 percent off with code EXTRA. This striped shirtdress caught out eye, but these pants that Katie has are also part of the sale.

Anthropologie: As if Anthropologie wasn't already hard enough to resist, its sale section is currently packed with gorgeous dresses, colorful home accents, and stunning accessories.

Chico's: Save up to 60 percent on sale items over at Chico's, no code necessary.

Land's End: It's time to celebrate 10 years of splash-making over at Land's End. The whole site is up to 50 percent off with the code SAILING, including flattering swimsuits (tops and bottoms are buy one get one free!) and this under-$50 nautical cardigan.

Bauble Bar: We're already thinking ahead to Mother's Day, and jewelry is always a great gift idea. Who wouldn't want matching bracelets with their moms, sisters, or girlfriends, especially when they're on sale for less than $20 apiece and are already 20 percent off right now?

Best Spring 2026 Home Sales

Brooklinen: Brooklinen's sale section is a treasure trove of items, and it's not leftovers from last season you'll find there: Limited edition colorways, prints, and more are up to 75 percent off before they disappear forever.

Nectar: When it comes to this sale, you don't lose if you snooze. If you're in the market for a memory foam or hybrid mattress, both styles are up to 50 percent off for Nectar's first-time customers, and multi-product bundles are up to 66 percent off — the brand's biggest sale ever.

Saatva: The luxury mattress of your dreams may be more attainable than you think, especially if you shop at Saatva. All customers can save $400 on purchases of $1,000 or more, and you'll be able to have your new mattress delivered and set up inside your home — and have your old mattress taken away — for free.

Article: Spring isn't just about cleaning; it can be about refreshing your home in big ways, too. Outdoor furniture, living room seating, and more are up to $720 off at Article, the brand beloved by interior designers and influencers alike.

Best Spring 2026 Beauty and Wellness Sales

Dermstreet: Whenever luxury skincare brands are marked down, alarm bells start ringing in our heads (in a good way). When we found out Dermstreet's Spring Sale meant up to 30 percent off hardly ever on sale SkinCeuticals, Elemis, and more, we scrolled at the speed of light to take advantage of the savings.

Dermstore: In-between weather can take a toll on skin, which is why we were relieved to see that Dermstore is offering up to 30 percent off sale items.

Best 2026 Tech Sales

Walmart: With flash deals offering up to 65 percent in savings, now is not the time to sleep on Walmart. We found iPhone 15s for less than $375, soundbars for under $90, and even smart TVs starting at $110.

*Denotes paid placement.