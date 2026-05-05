Katie’s Favorite Mascara Is Made for Moms

When it comes to makeup, Katie likes to keep things simple. She has sensitive skin, so thick layers of foundation or products with many unwanted chemicals are never part of her routine. But that doesn’t mean she can't indulge in some glam.

Mascara can be especially difficult for sensitive eyes — haven’t we all tried to aggressively wash makeup off only to end up with raccoon eyes and dry, irritated skin? And not everyone has the time to apply makeup, much less spend precious minutes taking it off at the end of the day, especially moms juggling dinner prep, bedtime routines, and overtired little ones.

For these reasons, and more, Katie’s a hardcore loyalist to Thrive Causemetics’ Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara.

The $26 vegan mascara dramatically accentuates her lashes, both lengthening them and adding volume without creating that spidery look. It’s made with tubing technology that's activated by water, so you will literally feel the little tubes that wrap around your lashes gently slide off — no soap, makeup remover, or 10 minutes of scrubbing required. Translation: This simple makeup swap gives you back a few minutes a day. It might not sound like much, but moms get it.

@katiecouric This is not an ad but I have the hardest time finding a good mascara that doesn't irritate my skin, runs, or is impossible to remove - and I finally found the one that doesn't do any of that so I wanted to share! I've linked it in my bio if this is something you all are looking for too! @thrivecausemetics ♬ original sound - Katie Couric

It’s also been tested and approved by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, so you can feel safe that your daily look isn’t working against your personal health.

For Mother’s Day, Thrive is packaging up Katie’s mascara with even more skin-loving beauty products in exclusive gift sets. The Mom's Everyday Eye Duo features another one of their bestselling products: a brow gel that highlights and enhances your natural brows. The other includes a hydrating lip tint that serves as an upgrade to an old tube of Chapstick, with a hint of color. Best part? Right now, these bundles are 20 percent off. Saving time and money? Name a better Mother's Day gift than that.

Thrive Causemetics Mom's Essentials Duo Thrive Causemetics $42 at Thrive