Will Harry and Meghan Attend King Charles III’s Coronation?

Awkwardly, the King just booted the couple out of their British home.

A new statement from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex suggests they have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation — but haven’t yet decided whether they’ll attend.

“I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It’s understood that formal printed invitations haven’t been sent yet, but guests are being notified so they can save the date.

A break from tradition?

The coronation is due to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, a magnificent 2,200-capacity venue that dates back to 1269. The King’s closest family and friends, major public figures, and political leaders and dignitaries from around the world will attend. The celebrations will last for three days, and include a national bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

A statement from Buckingham Palace has described the celebration as “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry,” that reflects “the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions.”

The reference to the future has been taken to indicate a more minimal affair than Queen Elizabeth’s 10 years ago, a decision potentially influenced both by an evolution in the country’s attitude towards the monarch, and a crippling cost of living crisis.

Awkward timing

Harry said in January that “the door is always open” for a reconciliation with his family — but that was before Charles booted him and Meghan from their British home from home, Frogmore Cottage.

The 10-bedroom house, which sits on the high-security Windsor Estate, was given to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth. The protection it offers was a major bonus for the couple, who’ve had to pay for their own private security since being cut off by the Crown.

It’s been reported that Prince Andrew, who paid Virginia Giuffre a $16.3 million settlement in the U.S.-based civil sexual assault case against him last year, will be moved in to replace Harry and Meghan at Frogmore.