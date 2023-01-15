Here’s What The Media Should Be Asking Prince Harry

Share

Believe it or not, many important questions still remain unanswered.

Between the docuseries, countless interviews, and of course, snippets from the memoir, there have been no shortage of headlines about Prince Harry within the past few weeks. But if you’ve felt like some of the coverage has left you with more questions than answers, you’re certainly not alone. While we may never really get to the truth of the issues between Prince Harry and the royal family, since the latter is so guarded, some of the ambiguity could be cleared up by asking the right questions — something my friend Emily Giffin says isn’t happening.

Emily Giffin is not only the New York Times bestselling author of Something Borrowed (which was made into a movie starring Kate Hudson, Ginnifer Goodwin, and John Krasinski), Heart of the Matter, and The One and Only, but she is also obsessed with the royals. She’s frustrated by the questions that Harry wasn’t asked. So are some of the things she would have inquired about, had she been Harry’s interviewer.

You don’t have to be a royal watcher to know that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are at odds with the British royal family. From Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview in March 2021, to their Netflix docuseries released in December, to Prince Harry’s recently published memoir Spare, the couple has lodged an avalanche of revelations and accusations against Harry’s family.

The result is an all-too-familiar polarization, as many onlookers proclaim themselves either Team William or Team Harry. The mainstream media has only fed this frenzied divide, with one side pandering to the Sussexes, giving them no pushback on their incendiary and sometimes inconsistent claims (Oprah), while the other side ruthlessly attacks them, showing them no mercy or empathy (Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly).

What seems clear is that many of us have lost our ability to see shades of gray. Harry and Meghan have a right to share their truth, but that doesn’t make them immune from all criticism and accountability. Below are some of the questions that journalists should be asking Prince Harry. His answers might not change any hearts or minds, but they would certainly shed light on what is a very complicated family drama.

You mention in the preface to Spare that your father and William did not know why you felt the urgent need to leave the U.K. — and that the book was a vehicle to explain to them. Why didn’t you share your written story with your family without publishing it? Do you think you have jeopardized a reconciliation by sharing with the world?

Many have criticized you and Meghan for keeping your royal titles. In the Netflix series, you mentioned offering to give those up during discussions with the family about you leaving working royal life. Why didn’t you follow through on that? Do you see any symbolism in giving those up to show true independence from the monarchy? What is your reasoning for keeping them?

Have you ever leaked anything to the press? Did you tell Gayle King about your conversation with William following the Oprah interview? How is this different than what you claim your father and Camilla have done?

Can you see why the royal family may not have wanted to engage in further private conversations with you, knowing that your Netflix series and memoir were on the horizon? Can you see how those media deals could have impeded productive talks towards a resolution with your family?

In Spare, you recount an argument you had with William in which he stated that Meghan is “difficult, rude, and abrasive”. You say that this was not “the first time he parroted the press narrative” and “lies from his team.” Is it possible that this is William’s actual opinion of her based on firsthand experiences? Do you see any criticism of her as legitimate, or do you think it is all rooted in either jealousy or unconscious bias?

In terms of the racism narrative (of a senior member of the royal family questioning the color of Archie’s skin) that arose from the Oprah interview in March 2021, why didn’t you or Meghan correct that narrative in the intervening years between that interview and the ITV interview in January 2023, where you claimed that the institution was not racist but, instead, suffered from unconscious bias? You have been very clear of your unhappiness with the family not correcting mistruths in the media. How is this situation different?

You mention how the royal family’s courtiers protect members of the monarchy. Based on many salacious details in your book, it appears that the palace courtiers did a pretty good job protecting many of your details from leaking. Is that a fair assessment? How have you benefited from these courtiers?

Isn’t it true that Jason Knauf, while working on your behalf as the Communications Secretary in the office at Kensington Palace, issued a statement in November 2016 stating that Meghan had been “subject to a wave of abuse and harassment” from the media? The statement also pointed out “the racial undertones of comment pieces” along with “the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.” Would you say this was an unusually strong statement issued by a palace official?

There are reports that certain family members, including Sophie, Countess of Wessex, offered to help Meghan acclimate to her role in the British Royal Family. Is this true? If so, why did Meghan not accept this help?

You and Meghan told Oprah that you married three days before your actual televised wedding. The Archbishop of Canterbury denied that this happened. Who are we to believe? What is the truth?

In 2016, you, William, and Catherine launched the Heads Together campaign which focused on ending the stigma surrounding mental health. In 2017, while speaking at Leeds Leads, you reiterated your commitment to encouraging people to seek help for mental health problems. Two years later, in 2019, William, Catherine, you, and Meghan backed Shout, a text messaging service for people experiencing a mental health crisis, with £3m from your Royal Foundation. However, it was recently revealed that Meghan was experiencing a significant mental health crisis of her own in 2019, and you said that you were ashamed to tell anyone in the royal family because you didn’t know if they would have the same feelings and thoughts as you — and that, ultimately, you felt you had no one to turn to. Given that you and William spent so much time speaking about and promoting the importance of mental health, why did you think your family wouldn’t be understanding of what Meghan was experiencing? In addition, why didn’t you or Meghan turn to Heads Together or Shout for the critical, immediate help she needed?

During your first primetime interview in March 2021, you said that when you introduced Meghan to your family in 2016, she was far better received than you anticipated. You went further, adding that your father, brother, Kate, and the rest of the family were really welcoming, and that their behavior towards Meghan did not change until after your South Pacific tour. However, in Spare you write that when you introduced Meghan to your family, William was skeptical, disdainfully referring to her as an “American actress,” and that other members of your family were uneasy, as well. In your interview with 60 Minutes, you said that they felt this way right from the beginning, before even getting to know Meghan, and that the U.K. press jumped on that. There is a two-year disparity between your differing accounts. Can you explain?

You claim your father cut you off. Does that mean that since you left the U.K., you have received no funds or monies from your family? What do you say to the people that expect you to pay for security with your own earnings?

In terms of payment for the Netflix and book deals, one can see the view of fairly profiting from your story since the media has made money from your story for years. But there is also the view that it seems as if you also are profiting from the very family you criticize. How do you reconcile those two points of view?

In terms of wanting privacy, is it fair to say that you want control of your own narrative rather than a private life? Do you agree that part of having a public life (while receiving the perks that go along with it) is dealing with the media and releasing some control over your narrative?

You mention efforts you have made towards reconciliation with your family. Can you give specific examples? How do you plan to regain that trust with your family? Do you think it’s possible?

The Dalai Lama once said, “When you think everything is someone’s fault, you will suffer a lot. When you realize that everything springs only from yourself, you will learn both peace and joy.” Now that you and Meghan have shared your truths with your family and the world, do you think that you will be able to move on to your next chapter of life focusing on peace and joy?

Emily Giffin is a royals obsessive and a New York Times bestselling author whose work includes Meant to Be, All We Ever Wanted, and many more.