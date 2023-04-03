President Biden Won’t Attend King Charles III’s Coronation — But Who Will?

Share

Prince Harry has a solid potential excuse for not going.

President Biden has confirmed that he won’t be attending the coronation of King Charles III in London. He’ll send a representative — most likely his wife Jill or Kamala Harris instead, The Telegraph reports.

In fairness, no American President has ever attended the coronation of a British monarch. Then again, the last such even was in 1953, when King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned.

Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son, hasn’t yet confirmed whether he’ll attend. The date of the coronation — Saturday, May 6 — coincides with his son Archie’s 4th birthday.

While both Harry and Meghan are both invited to the ceremony, leaked plans a few weeks back revealed that no space has been reserved for them in the procession that’ll take place after the crowning at Westminster Abbey.

Charles’ disgraced younger brother, Prince Andrew, has also apparently been sidelined from that portion of the festivities — as have his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the guest list is pretty tight. Charles’ coronation is set to be about a third the size of his mother’s, so it’s to be expected that just “working” royals will play any notable role.

Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, and Lilibet, who’s just one year old, have not been invited, according to reports.

“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, “I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland,” a friend of the royal family reportedly told the Daily Mail.