These Are the Republicans Running for President in 2024 — And Who Else Might Jump Into the Race

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is the first to officially challenge Trump.

Several Republicans are seriously considering throwing their hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential race, potentially giving Donald Trump a run for his money. But on Tuesday, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, became the first to officially mount a challenge against the former president.

In a video posted on Twitter, Haley announced her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, calling for a “new generational change” in the party, while also acknowledging how it repeatedly failed to win the popular vote in seven out of the last eight elections.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let's do this! 👊 🇺🇸

But keep in mind, it’s still early in the race and the Republican field is expected to substantially grow over the next several months. Here’s a look at who’s already running for the Oval Office — and who else could soon join the ranks.

Donald Trump

Just a week after November’s midterms, former President Trump became the first to jump into the 2024 Republican primary, vowing to make “America great and glorious again.” Though Trump still enjoys broad support among GOP voters, some within the party blame him for their disappointing performances in the 2022 election cycle after several of his hand-picked candidates, like former Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, faced unexpected losses.

The former president also faces some major legal roadblocks. He’s currently at the center of several investigations, including one looking into his role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his last presidential campaign in 2016.

Nikki Haley

Haley’s announcement didn’t come as a surprise — in fact, it had been expected for months by fellow Republicans, including Trump himself, who found out in January and encouraged his now-competitor to “follow her heart.”

Just how much of a chance does she stand against her former boss? Haley has consistently polled at a low 3 percent — well behind Trump (who’s currently at 47 percent) as well as several other contenders, according to a recent poll from Morning Consult. But some are already saying not to count her out just yet: Republican Sen. Mitt Romney told CBS News people might be “surprised to see how well” she does. If elected, she’d become the first female president and the first U.S. president of Indian descent.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could very well be next in line to make his presidential bid. According to Bloomberg, his team is currently in the process of hiring consultants and operatives in early-voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. But don’t expect anything soon: In hopes to keep voters’ attention, he’s expected to delay making his formal announcement until May, when Florida’s legislative session ends.

Unlike Trump, DeSantis faired well during the last midterm election after handily winning a second term by nearly 20 points, which marks the widest margin that any Florida governor has seen in 40 years. Even though he has yet to enter the race, he’s already seen as Trump’s biggest contender, polling at 41 percent, which is just one point below the former president, according to Morning Consult.

Mike Pence

Former vice President Mike Pence has been no stranger to expressing his presidential aspirations. “I think we’re going to have new leadership in this party and in this country,” Pence told CBS News in a recent interview.

But he’s also made it clear that he’s in no rush to make any official plans. In response to whether he’ll make a formal presidential announcement, he told CBS in the same interview that he still has time to decide, and he plans to continue to listen to Americans as he traverses the country to promote his new memoir, So Help Me God. That said, recent discoveries of classified documents at his Indiana home have widely been viewed as a possible threat to his potential run for office.

Tim Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is creating some buzz around a potential White House run. Just last week, Axios reported that Scott had made two key hirings for his super PAC, including former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Republican operative Rob Collins. Plus, Scott is slated to participate in a presidential candidate forum in South Carolina alongside Haley next month. Both moves are being seen as significant indicators that he’s likely inching closer to launching a 2024 campaign.

Some saw this coming, though. Though his publisher claimed it was an error, he hinted at a presidential bid in his book, America: a Redemption Story, in which he calls for unity and underscores the need for bipartisanship. As the Senate’s only Black Republican, he has been known to work with Democrats on various issues, including police reform.

Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seriously eying a bid for the White House. In January, he told CBS News plans to decide on a presidential run “in the next handful of months.” Like many of his other potential rivals, he has a new book out, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, which many see as a launching pad for his potential 2024 bid.

If Pompeo decides to jump into the Republican primary, he would — like Haley — be up against his former boss, Trump. Unlike many of his fellow Republicans, Pompeo served all four years of the Trump administration, serving as both CIA director and secretary of state.

Asa Hutchinson

Asa Hutchinson, who served eight years as the governor of Arkansas, has been carefully weighing a presidential run. Earlier this month, he told CBS News that he plans to decide by April.

As a vocal critic of Trump, he hasn’t been shy about criticizing the former president. “I do believe that he disqualified himself and should not serve our country again as a result of what happened,” Hutchinson said. “That’s my belief and conviction.”

Chris Sununu

Republican Chris Sununu may not be on your radar, but others are taking notice after he won his fourth term as the governor of New Hampshire. On Sunday, he told CBS News’s Face the Nation that a 2024 run would be “an opportunity to change things.”

Though his timeline remains unclear, he has already launched a new super PAC named after the state’s motto, “Live Free or Die,” which is geared towards raising funds that could be directed towards his presidential campaign.

Who else may run in 2024?

Other Republicans to keep an eye on include: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.