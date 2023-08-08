Which Candidates Have Qualified for the First 2024 GOP Debate?

Share

Mike Pence is the most recent contender to make the stage.

The stage is nearly set for the first GOP presidential primary debate.

The field of Republican contenders for 2024 just keeps getting bigger, but not every one of these White House hopefuls will make the cut for this closely watched event. To limit the debate to candidates who are truly competitive, the Republican National Convention outlined a clear criteria for who can participate (more on what that entails below). The requirements may seem like a relatively low bar, given that these folks are competing for the highest office in the land, but it’s been surprisingly difficult for some notable names to clear it.

One of them is former Vice President Mike Pence, who’s had a decidedly difficult time making a splash with GOP voters even though he was the party’s number-two leader only a few years ago. For a while, it was unclear if Pence would even make it to the first debate, but on Aug. 8 his campaign finally announced that he’d officially qualified.

Pence is one of eight candidates who have been cleared to join the fray when the debate kicks off. Here’s what else you need to know ahead of the Republican face-off.

When is the first Republican presidential debate?

The leading conservative candidates will take the stage on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, the Republican National Committee announced in June.

To win a spot, candidates must meet a few requirements. They need to hit at least 1 percent in three national polls or 1 percent in two national polls and one state poll from two “carve out” states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina). They must have a minimum of 40,000 donors, with at least 200 donors per state. And they must sign a loyalty pledge from the party that they’ll support whoever eventually wins the GOP nomination, even if it’s not themselves.

Who has qualified for the GOP debate?

So far, eight candidates have said that they’ve secured a spot in Milwaukee: former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Vice President Mike Pence. (The RNC hasn’t publicly confirmed who’s qualified.)

The 2024 hopefuls will have until 48 hours before the debate to meet the criteria.

Who hasn’t qualified for the GOP debate?

GOP long-shots like Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Perry Johnson, a Michigan businessman, have both said that they’ve crossed the donor threshold, but that they’re not polling high enough, ABC reports. This month, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that he’s about “halfway” to getting enough donors, but that he’s optimistic his campaign can get there over the next two weeks.

Qualifications aside, who will actually participate in the debate?

The big question is whether Trump, the party’s front-runner, will be present. He’s repeatedly said that he may opt out and may even consider holding a competing event, the AP reports.

“Why would I want to debate as opposed to doing something else that night?” Trump said on Newsmax. “Why would I want to debate when you have people at zero and 1 percent asking me hostile questions?”

Trump’s advisors, however, have said that he hasn’t made a final decision on whether or not to attend.

The others seem mostly game. DeSantis told Fox News last month that he’ll be in Milwaukee whether Trump is there or not, while Christie urged the former president to “show up at the debates and defend his record.”

Who is moderating the first Republican presidential primary debate?

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event.

How can I watch the first GOP debate?

Fox News will air it exclusively on their own network and live stream it on FoxNews.com from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.