Biden Says He’s Planning to Run Again — Here Are the Other Democrats Making a Play for the White House

The president isn’t expected to make a formal announcement until the summer.

President Joe Biden is inching closer to making a formal decision about his plans to run for reelection in 2024, and if one thing is clear, he doesn’t seem to be in any rush.

During a chat with TODAY show host Al Roker on Monday, the president said he intends to throw his hat into the ring for the Democratic presidential nomination, but he’s still not ready to make his announcement official. “I plan on running,” Biden told Roker. “But we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Biden has repeatedly made it clear that he wants a second term in the Oval Office, though when he’ll make a formal declaration is anybody’s guess. His advisors initially suggested he’d announce it during his State of the Union address in February, but when that didn’t happen, many reports suggested he would wait until the spring, which doesn’t look likely now.

And while it’s traditional for an incumbent president to coast to an easy nomination for a second term, Biden is hardly the only Democrat to mull a presidential bid. As the field gradually becomes more crowded, here’s a look at who’s already running — and who might consider making such a move.

The Democrats running (or expected to run) for President in 2024

President Joe Biden

Biden has been pushing back his formal announcement for months, and now, the latest reports suggest that he’s waiting until the summer to make it public. (The thinking goes that this would give him time to focus on his current duties as president.) Then again, there’s no real pressure for him to make his 2024 run official ASAP, given the Democratic Party’s better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterm elections and the lack of any formidable primary challengers.

There’s another added benefit of delaying making his plans public: Biden can get his campaign fundraising off to a strong start before he has to start reporting how much he’s raked in, as all officially declared candidates are required to disclose each quarter. That’s why his advisers might want to push the announcement until the last quarter, which kicks off in July. But what is clear is that his team has already been staffing a “national advisory board” to campaign on his behalf and align him with the top super PAC, Future Forward. All that to say: It’s not a matter of whether will Biden run, but more of a matter of when.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy officially announced his plans to run for president on April 6. But many fellow Democrats already believe his chances of winning the nomination are slim, given his strong stance against vaccines, which has been already criticized by officials and even members of his own family. As the head of the Children’s Health Defense, he has long pushed unproven theories about the safety of vaccines, even lobbying Congress to give parents exemptions from requirements to vaccinate their kids. Then, in 2021, Instagram banned his account after he spread misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.

In addition to being an anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy has been linked with groups that have been known to spread misinformation about the 2020 election. For instance, he was photographed at Reawaken America, which holds far-right conferences across the U.S., alongside Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. These positions alone likely don’t bode well with Democratic voters, who overwhelmingly support vaccines and don’t buy into Trump’s claim that he should have won a second term.

Marianne Williamson

Williamson officially launched her 2024 bid to run again for the Democratic presidential nomination on March 4 in hopes of helping the party take a new direction. “You can appreciate what the president has done, defeating the Republicans in 2020, and still feel that it is time to move on,” she said in an interview with Good Morning New Hampshire.

But much like Kennedy, her presidential ambitions are considered a long shot after her failed run in the 2020 primary. The self-help author had to drop out early in the race due to a lack of fundraising before the Iowa caucus, the first contest of the Democratic nominating process. Still, she remains optimistic about her odds for this go-around: “Since the election of 2016 it’s odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency,” Williamson said, alluding to Trump’s upset that year.

Who else might be running?

Most big-name Democrats don’t want to challenge Biden as a sitting president, which would be highly unusual in terms of electoral tradition. But there’s a possibility that some could jump into the race if he ultimately doesn’t decide to run, due to his age (which has been the source of a complicated discourse in his own party) or some other reason.

If Biden did choose to sit 2024 out, that would put Vice President Kamala Harris in a prime position to make a play for the nomination. Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has long garnered presidential buzz, though experts say he likely won’t run until 2028. Other potential contenders could include senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Cory Booker. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also isn’t being counted out as a potential Democratic candidate (even though she’d only hit the minimum age of 35 less than a month before the general election), so there could be a long line of possible candidates to fill the top spot if Biden did decide to leave it vacant.