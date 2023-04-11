Melania Trump Hits Back at News Outlets For “Assumptions” About Her Personal Life

Share

The former first lady’s office urges “caution” about media reports.

The notoriously tight-lipped third wife of the 45th president has been a bit of an enigma ever since her husband threw his hat into the political ring, leaving room for ample media speculation about her true feelings, relationships, and motives. And now, with former president Donald Trump facing fraud charges, the guessing game about what she’s really thinking has only amped up in recent weeks.

Let’s run down a few of the attention-grabbing headlines that have recently been published about the former first lady of the United States: “Trump Had to Beg Melania to Be Seen in Public With Him,” says Vanity Fair. “Trump’s Political Appearances Are ‘Uncomfortable’ for Melania: ‘She Simply Wants to Be Left Alone,'” says PEOPLE. “Melania Trump ‘Lives in an Ivory Tower of Denial,’” says Page Six.

In an uncharacteristic move, she’s attempting to clear some of the rumors up — kind of.

“News organizations have made assumptions about the former first lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims,” the Office of Melania Trump’s official account posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former first lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

It’s an interesting statement, given how rarely the former first lady has actually consented to speak with the press herself. But it’s no surprise that media outlets are eager to learn more about her reaction to her husband’s historic indictment, which made him the first president to ever be charged with criminal activity. He’s pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges, but the slow drip of the American justice system means it’ll be months before a trial even begins, and therefore the allegations that he paid hush money to cover up an affair with an adult film star will be at the forefront of our national conversation for some time.

Many commentators have speculated about how Melania must feel to have her marital woes dissected in public. To return to the Page Six story mentioned above, it includes insight from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide and author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. She characterizes Melania’s silence about the affair as “deliberate” and “her protective armor.”

“Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs — she knows everything,” Wolkoff said. “But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs, but she is angry.”

This sentiment is echoed in PEOPLE‘s reporting, which cites a source who says Melania has no plans to participate in her husband’s 2024 campaign because political events are “not comfortable for her.” That story paints a picture of a woman who’s been burned in public but wasn’t necessarily surprised by that — and who maintains a life of her own, separate from the drama of her husband’s career.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source said. “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends.”

Here’s what we know for sure about the Trumps’ interactions in recent weeks: On the night the indictment was formally announced, the couple dined together at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Melania did not travel with her husband to New York for his arraignment, nor did she appear at his rally at Mar-a-Lago hours later (which was attended by his children Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany). Melania did, however, join her husband for an Easter brunch on April 9, where the couple received a standing ovation upon entering the Mar-a-Lago dining room.

That same day, Melania posted the only other public statement she has made since her husband’s indictment, this completely apolitical tweet featuring an Easter greeting and a photograph of a rose:

Though she didn’t add any additional commentary, Melania also retweeted her office’s statement urging “good judgement” in consuming news reports about her. Based on the tone of that message, it’s probably safe to assume we won’t be hearing much more from her anytime soon — but it’s also clear the media will continue looking for interesting morsels about her thinking wherever they can be found.