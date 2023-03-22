Share

If you’re hoping to see an orange jumpsuit, you may be disappointed.

Donald Trump kicked up a social media storm earlier this week saying he’d be indicted Tuesday on charges related to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels… but he wasn’t. So, what now?

Per CNN, communications between Daniels and Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina have been turned over to Manhattan DA, raising the possibility that Tacopina could be sidelined from the case. Daniels’ current attorney Clark Brewster believes that the exchanges constitute a disclosure of confidential information from Daniels. This could limit the role Tacopina is able to play in a trial — or even disqualify him from representing Trump altogether.

Meanwhile, could Trump be indicted today? And if he was, how would that go down? New Yorker columnist and author of The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 Susan Glasser joined us to share the answers to all these questions, and much more.

So, what might Trump’s indictment look like?

“It appears that the grand jury is set to meet in New York on Wednesday, and the expectation among the political class here in Washington and in New York is that they will move toward indicting Trump,” says Glasser. “But we’re not going to see Trump shackled and handcuffed during the perp walk and an orange jumpsuit, if it proceeds as other recent white-collar prosecutions have. What we would expect to see is that Trump’s lawyers would negotiate with the Manhattan DA for a time and place of his surrender. He would then get a mugshot, which certainly would become an iconic photograph of Donald Trump. He would probably fly to New York, in order to surrender.”

Why did the case against Trump take so long to ramp up? And why is a potentially stronger case against him apparently being ignored? How about that election interference in Georgia — or Letitia James’ civil fraud case, which essentially suggests that the Trump organization is corrupt? And what about all those classified documents? Watch Susan get into all this and more, below.