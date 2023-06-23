Where To Find Katie at the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival

Share

She’s rubbing shoulders with some of 2023’s most relevant world leaders.

Loyal Wake-Up Call readers might know that John’s parents live in Aspen and that every summer we take a trip to visit them during the Aspen Ideas Festival — a gathering of “some of the most inspired and provocative thinkers, writers, artists, business people, teachers, and other leaders.” I’m on the board of the Aspen Institute and have been involved with the festival for the last few years.

What I love most about the events is how diverse the conversations can be. Last year I hosted panels on transgender healthcare, and what it’s like to be a woman reporter on the frontlines in Ukraine, and hosted a screening of a documentary I executive produced called No Ordinary Campaign.

The 2023 festival is about to kick off and I’m excited for another year of interesting conversation with some fascinating innovators. I’d love to see some of you in person, so here’s where you can find me if you’re in Aspen next week!

June 27, 10:20-11:10 a.m.

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in the United States, leaving Jewish communities feeling vulnerable — a sentiment both new and sadly familiar. Among the responses is the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, released by the White House, advocating a whole-of-society approach because all of us are affected by hate and it takes all of us to fight it.

Douglas Emhoff is the second gentleman of the United States. The first Jewish spouse of an American president or vice president, he is honored to share his heritage and culture — including celebrating Passover in the White House and affixing mezuzahs on the doorposts of the vice president’s residence. A leading voice on combating hatred, Emhoff has convened Jewish leaders at the White House to bring attention to rising antisemitism. He has also worked with Jewish college students, interfaith leaders, members of Congress, and state and local leaders to promote a whole-of-society approach to countering antisemitism. Emhoff regularly engages with the Jewish community and other faith-based groups to discuss the Biden administration’s priorities of strengthening religious tolerance and protecting religious freedom.

Eric Ward is executive vice president of Race Forward, a nonprofit racial-justice organization. He is an expert on the relationship between authoritarian movements, hate violence, and preserving inclusive democracy. In Ward’s over 30-year civil rights career, he has worked with community groups, government and business leaders, human rights advocates, and philanthropies as an organizer, director, program officer, consultant, and board member. His writings and speeches are credited with key narrative shifts. Ward is a member of the President’s Leadership Council for the Search for Common Good, chair of Proteus Fund, and an advisor to Bridge Entertainment Labs. His recognition includes the 2021 Civil Courage Prize — the first American recipient in the award’s 21-year history.

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall is U.S. homeland security advisor for the Biden administration. Prior to this, she was a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and a distinguished professor at Georgia Institute of Technology’s Nunn School of International Affairs and Strategic Energy Institute. Previously, Sherwood-Randall was deputy secretary of the Department of Energy from 2014 to 2017. Earlier in the Obama administration, she was coordinator for defense policy, countering weapons of mass destruction, and arms control and special assistant to the president and senior director for European affairs at the National Security Council. In the Clinton administration, Sherwood-Randall was deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia from 1994 to 1996.

June 27, 2:45-5:00 p.m.

The Afternoon of Conversation is the pinnacle of the Aspen Ideas Festival’s programming. Over 2,000 people gather in the Benedict Music Tent — an open-air venue with acoustics that mimic an amphitheater — to hear from global leaders, community change-makers, journalists, politicians, and more.

Brian Cox is an actor and author. His recent work includes Succession on HBO. He has appeared in numerous films, including The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Boxer, and Rushmore. On the London stage, Cox’s credits include performances in “Titus Andronicus” for the Royal Shakespeare Company and “Rat in the Skull” for the Royal Court. His New York theater credits include “St. Nicholas.” Cox is the author of Salem to Moscow: An Actor’s Odyssey, The Lear Diaries, and his autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. Some of his many honors and recognitions are Emmy, Olivier, and Golden Globe awards, the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Actor, and Order of the British Empire at the rank of commander.

Almar Latour is CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal. Prior to this, he was publisher of Barron’s Group and executive vice president of Dow Jones. Previously, Latour was executive editor of WSJ and Dow Jones and editor in chief of WSJ and Dow Jones in Asia, where he grew its digital footprint to include Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, and expanded the Chinese edition. Earlier in his career, he was managing editor of WSJ online, bureau chief overseeing tech coverage in New York, and a staff reporter in New York, London, Stockholm, and Brussels. Latour began his career as a news assistant at WSJ’s Washington, D.C., bureau.

June 29, 1:40-2:30 p.m.

Even at a time of intense partisan polarization, it’s still possible to get things done in Washington. Hear from Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) and Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX), co-chairs of the House For Country Caucus, about the work they are doing on behalf of all Americans.

Jason Crow represents Colorado’s 6th congressional district in the US House of Representatives, since 2019. A Democrat, he serves on the Armed Service Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Previously, Crow was a partner at Holland & Hart LLP in the Denver area and assistant chief of staff in the Colorado Army National Guard. He also served on the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs from 2009 to 2014. A veteran, Crow was a US Army Ranger from 2002 to 2006, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division and 75th Ranger Regiment. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star. In 2012, Crow spoke at the Democratic National Convention, making the case for President Obama’s repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Tony Gonzales is a U.S. representative from Texas. He is in his second term, representing the 23rd congressional district which stretches from San Antonio to El Paso along the border with Mexico. He is also an assistant professor at the University of Maryland system, teaching political science with an emphasis on counterterrorism. Previously, Gonzales was a national security fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a Department of Defense legislative fellow for U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. From 1999 to 2019, he served in the U.S. Navy, with multiple deployments to the Middle East and Asia. As a career cryptologist, Gonzalez rose to the highest enlisted rank of master chief petty officer for his support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

June 29, 4:20-5:10 p.m.

Having both survived cancer and lost loved ones to cancer, tennis legend Chris Evert and media icon Katie Couric are on a mission to educate others about screenings and early detection. Oncologist Lisa Newman joins the conversation to shed light on the latest breakthroughs in fighting the disease dubbed the “Emperor of All Maladies.”

Lisa Newman is founding medical director for the International Center for the Study of Breast Cancer Subtypes at Weill Cornell Medicine. Previously, she was the breast program director at Henry Ford Health System in Michigan. Prior to this, Newman was professor of surgery and director of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor breast care center, where she was also the breast fellowship program director. Newman’s research focuses on race- and ethnicity-related variation in breast cancer risk and outcome, high-risk patients, neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and special mastectomy and biopsy techniques. The breast cancer medical expert for NBC’s “Today Show” and CBS Nightly News, her documentary Black in America 2 appeared on CNN. Chief national medical advisor for Sisters Network, Newman was named New York Presbyterian Hospital Network’s 2023 physician of the year.

June 30, 10:20-11:10 a.m.

How do we describe the Republican Party today, and what are the dynamics that will shape its future?

Karl Rove is an op-ed columnist for The Wall Street Journal and a contributor to Fox News. Previously, he founded the American Crossroads/Senate Leadership Fund super PAC. Rove also was senior advisor to President George W. Bush from 2000 to 2007 and deputy chief of staff from 2004 to 2007. “The Architect” of Bush’s 2000 and 2004 campaigns, he was president of Karl Rove and Company, a public affairs firm that worked for Republican candidates, nonpartisan causes, and nonprofit groups. The author of The Triumph of William McKinley and Courage and Consequence, Rove is working on a book about presidential decision-making. He is a University of Texas Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee member.

Rich Lowry is editor-in-chief of National Review. He is also a syndicated columnist and a political commentator with NBC, and he writes a weekly column for Politico. Lowry joined National Review in 1992, became articles editor in 1994, and was selected by William F. Buckley Jr. to lead the magazine in 1998. He is the author of four books, most recently The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free. His other books are the best-seller Legacy: Paying the Price for the Clinton Years, Lincoln Unbound, and the fictional political thriller Banquo’s Ghosts. Lowry has been a frequent political commentator on Meet the Press, This Week, and FOX News Sunday.