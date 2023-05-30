The Behind-The-Scenes Scoop on the “Succession” Finale

Share

Major spoilers ahead.

If you’ve not caught up on the Succession finale yet, you may want to skip my super in-depth conversation with executive producer, Frank Rich until you have. He shares whether the ending was planned from the start, how the show’s writers responded, and so much more, including how they handled Sarah Snook’s pregnancy, and the creation of the Shakespearean masterpiece that is Kendall Roy.

“I think that Jesse Armstrong who created the show, fairly early on, had an idea of where we were going,” says Rich. “And in the meta sense, where we’re going is: This horrible behavior doesn’t pay. These are unhappy people who are not gonna be awarded for their bad behavior.”

Watch our full conversation, below.

And if you still need a little more to chew over…

If you’re suffering from withdrawal already, we got you. We’ve rounded up seven TV shows you need to check out if you’re a Succession fan. Or if you’d rather stay closer to home, enjoy a nostalgic wander down memory lane with our 2021 ode to cousin Greg. Ah, how little we knew then!