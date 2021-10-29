Weekend Whats: Halloween Edition!

Share

From pumpkin recipes to costume ideas, we’ve got all you need to have a perfect Halloweekend.

In case you haven’t looked at the calendar in a while, we’re here to remind you that this weekend is the scariest holiday of the year (and no, we don’t mean Valentine’s Day). Halloween is here again, and we’ve got a special themed Weekend Whats to get you in an appropriately spooky mood. We asked the KCM staff to share some of their Halloween favorites and believe us, they do not disappoint. (We’re especially pleased with a certain pumpkin cheesecake recipe.) Happy haunting, everyone!

What to Watch: If you need scary movie inspiration, we’ve got plenty. Our news and culture editor Ryan has a good plan for anyone who’s looking for a Halloween watch that’s more silly than scary: “I recommend one of my favorite Halloween traditions: binge-watching the classic ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes of The Simpsons. Each one is an anthology of three twisted tales that’ll put you in the seasonal spirit, make you laugh out loud, and leave you in admiration of the show’s delightfully imaginative animation. My favorite is the 1993 edition, which includes ‘The Devil and Homer Simpson,’ in which the family patriarch must deal with the consequences of selling his soul to Satan for a single donut.”

What to Read: If you want a suspense book, we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for more traditional horror fare, our senior producer Emily says, “I feel like all I ever do is recommend Stephen King books, but they say write what you know! I recently read Pet Sematary, King’s book about a magical cemetery located in a doctor’s backyard that reincarnates anything buried in it. It was super entertaining and super messed up. Oh and by ‘read,’ I mean ‘listened to on audiobook.’ It was narrated by Michael C. Hall, AKA Dexter, and he absolutely nailed it. If you’re looking to have some pet-related nightmares, this book is for you!”

What to Wear: We’ve got plenty of Halloween costume recs for you whether you’re going for a couple’s costume, you’re planning a party, or you need to throw something together last-minute. But our editorial director Molly’s costume just might take the cake: “I’m going to have a long black wig and a 70s caftan, with a print-out of a desktop screen hanging around my neck… ‘Screen Cher.’ My boyfriend says no one will understand it but I’m not dissuaded.”

What to Listen To: Our director of branded media and digital content and avid podcast listener Julia says, “For Halloween podcasts, I suggest Spooked, Dark House, and Morbid. I won’t give anything away, but the titles really speak for themselves.”

What to Cook: Obviously, Halloween calls for a pumpkin-themed recipe. Our coordinator Ciara shared a pumpkin cheesecake recipe she makes with her mom that sounds pretty fall-tacular: “It’s really light and fluffy, so you don’t feel like you need to immediately take a nap after you eat it. Plus, it makes your kitchen smell so good while it’s baking! If you’re feeling creative and want a fun Halloween twist, you can make the caramel topping look like a spiderweb.”