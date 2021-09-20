Katie's Picks September 20, 2021

Halloween Decorations and Party Supplies Perfect for Spooky Season

By Ciara Hopkinson

Halloween Decor

Bring just the right amount of scare to your home decor.

It may still be 80 degrees outside, but Halloween is one of those holidays that tends to sneak up on you…pun intended. How many times have you rushed to the store on October 25th only to find the shelves empty, the costumes gone, and one lonely Almond Joy left in the candy section? And with shipping delays throughout the country, ordering ahead is a wise move to help you avoid coming up empty-handed this year. A truly scary thought.

Without the usual celebrations like trick-or-treating and Halloween parties due to Covid, many households upped their decoration game in 2020. From yard-sized spider webs to elaborate and genuinely eerie ghost circles, last year’s Halloween decorations got a lot more…well, just a lot. Halloween’s status for this year is still a little murky, but we’re betting that over-the-top decorations will be popular regardless. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween decorating to get you started, from the silly and colorful to the downright chilling.

We have options to match every price point and preferred level of spookiness, whether you’re a major scaredy-cat or a horror movie fiend, and trust us when we say it was hard to narrow it down to a manageable list. Our favorites? This cauldron that’s creepy and — dare we say it — kind of stylish, and this life-sized skeleton that’ll get your creative juices flowing. If you’re planning a Halloween bash, we have you covered on that front as well: We’ve picked out seven products that will make hosting easy, fun, and photo-worthy. Happy haunting!

Best Indoor and Outdoor Halloween Decorations

White Spider Web

White Spider Web

No matter how elaborate your Halloween setup, a classic spider web draped across a bush is a great starting point. This webbing is inexpensive and effective, and you can easily stretch it over shrubs, fencing, or brick for a variety of different looks. This one comes with four fake spiders, but we’d recommend buying some more to fill out your web — and use around the house as well.

buy here

Metal Cauldron with Stand and Mister

Metal Cauldron with Stand and mister

Half the reason we love this cauldron is the mister, which creates just enough mist to spill over the top, and the colored lights that add a little magic to the overall appearance. The other half is the hammered metal cauldron itself, which is pretty enough to use year-round as a decorative container. (Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone about its original purpose.) Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble away.

buy here

Witch Legs Welcome Sign

Witch Legs Welcome Sign

When it comes to colorful, cheery Halloween decor, you can’t go wrong with orange and black-striped witch legs. This sign is just the right size for hanging on a door, and the reversible element — the other side says, “The Witch Is In” — is a fun bonus.

buy here

Eyeball Doorbell

Eyeball Doorbell

We love this comically creepy false doorbell, which features a glowing green eye that pops open and glares around when the doorbell is “rung.” It has several rotating audio responses that’ll keep any small kids occupied for hours.

buy here

5’ Skeleton

5’ Skeleton

This life-sized skeleton is the perfect customizable piece of decor. It can be dressed up and positioned however you want around your house or covered outdoor space. The heavyweight, sturdy plastic is durable enough for years of use.

buy here

Hanging Spirit Ornament

Hanging Spirit Ornament

When stretched to its full height, this creepy gauze…thing is an impressive nine feet tall. It’s perfect for hanging over a front door or using as a room divider during a party. (Just allow plenty of room for it to flutter.) We think the black option is definitely the creepiest, but there’s also a white version for a more ghost-like look. Hang some colored lights with it for added flair.

buy here

Hanging Mummy

Hanging Mummy

For a smaller-scale hanging decoration that still gives you points in the ghoulish department, go for this hanging mummy. At about three and a half feet tall, it’s perfect for hanging on trees, and we suggest getting multiple for an extra creepy setup. Plus, the bandages will only get spookier with continued use and wear.

buy here

Tree Face and Arms Set

Tree Face and Arms Set

This is one of those decorations you’ll set up, forget about, and then scare yourself with days later. The bark-like face and arms are almost subtle enough that you won’t register them until you’re close, and the arms can be positioned to hold any additional scary elements, like this skeleton dog’s leash, some bones, or these keys. The world is your coffin — er, oyster.

buy here

600-Light Halloween Wreath

600-Light Halloween Wreath

For a more elegantly eerie Halloween touch, we’re loving this light-packed wreath from Grandin Road. It has different settings to make the lights flash, fade in and out, or stay steady, and it’s big enough to make a solid visual statement. 

buy here

Halloween Party Supplies

Inflatable Coffin Buffet Cooler

Inflatable Coffin Buffet Cooler

Complete your buffet or bar setup with this inflatable, coffin-shaped cooler, perfect for stashing canned or bottled drinks. Add some bones to the icy water to give your guests a little treat as they root around for their next beverage.

buy here

Halloween Party Set

Halloween Party Set

This ready-packed set of party paper goods takes all the stress out of planning. No more searching for the cutest plates, forgetting to buy knives, or ending up with mismatched cups.

buy here

Candy Bowl With Mummy Hand

Candy Bowl With Mummy Hand

Use this during your party or during trick-or-treating to get your visitors’ heart rates up. The motion-activated hand clamps down for a classic jump scare that’ll catch even adults off-guard.

buy here

Haunted House Flannel Backed Tablecloth

Haunted House Flannel Backed Tablecloth

No Halloween party is complete without a seasonal tablecloth, and we’re fans of this retro-cute, spill-friendly option for outdoor and kids’ parties. It comes in a bunch of different shapes and sizes to fit your table, and is easily wiped clean.

buy here

Haunted House Table Runner

Haunted House Table Runner

For a slightly more subtle Halloween look that works for everyday use throughout October, we like this artsy table runner. It works perfectly on a buffet setup, either layered over another tablecloth or on its own.

buy here

Spider Icicle Lights

Spider Icicle Lights

These colorful lights are the perfect touch for an indoor or outdoor party. Drape them over doorways, mantles, fencing, and trees, or arrange around a punch bowl for a twist.

buy here

