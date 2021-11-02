Share

It’s time to get the nail party started.

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.

So you’re not super jazzed about pulling out your puffer coat from the far corner of the closet? Neither are we! But one way we love to embrace the winter season is by treating our nails to revamped polish colors. While it’s fair game to rock whatever color you like, the holiday season is the perfect time to try out darker colors — like deep reds, purples, and greens. And while you reach for your eggnog, why not show off a glittering gold or shimmering metallic for some extra flair?

When it comes to winter nail polish colors, nobody does it better than Olive & June. At KCM, we love the female-founded nail care brand so much, they’re an exclusive partner in our newly launched Katie’s Shop! We’re salivating over their new winter set collection, which features nine dazzling new winter colors.

“Everyone gravitates toward darker shades in winter — a chic dark mani in deep green, purple, and red are always some of the most popular shades. For our new winter collection, we introduced our fresh take on these shades,” says Olivia Van Iderstine, vice president of content and creative at Olive & June. “Everyone wants a little fun at the holidays, so our metallic shades are also super popular.”

And don’t forget about your toes! As Van Iderstine points out, there are no rules when it comes to pedicure colors. “If you’re someone who plays it pretty neutral, winter is definitely your time to go wild with your pedi polish choices!” she tells us. You can go big and bold with a shimmering red color, or stay neutral with a toasty toffee color, like Olive & June’s new Caramel Budino shade.

Ready to spice things up on your nails and toes?! Below, we’re sharing our favorite nail polish colors for winter — some are go-to’s, like Essie’s Wicked, while others are high-shine pick-me-ups for all the parties you’ve already marked down on your calendar.

The Best Winter Nail Polish Shades 2021

Winter Set by Olive & June If you want to try all the winter colors, spring for Olive & June’s entire winter collection. This 9-piece set also comes with the brand’s cult-fave top coat. “For our new winter collection, we introduced our fresh take on these shades. Into the Trees, which is a deep spruce teal green, Velvet Pouf which is a really dark violet, and Cozy Up which is a brown-toned brick red have quickly become our community’s favorites!” says Van Iderstine. Buy Here

Lilac Shimmer by Olive & June “A shimmery metallic lavender, like Lilac Shimmer, is a fun way to add some sparkle to your mani wardrobe. It dresses up any outfit and glimmers so beautifully, day or night!” says Van Iderstine. Buy Here

Thunder Road by Deborah Lippman Match your nails to the bark on the trees with Deborah Lippman’s gel-like dark taupe polish in Thunder Road. Buy Here

Here for Champagne by Static Nails Get ready to cheers (multiple times) wearing this wintry white metallic shade. Static Nails’ “Here for Champagne” shade is a toxic-free polish must-have this season. Buy Here

Ruby Shimmer by Olive & June Give your toes some lovin’, too! “Try a shimmering red metallic to put a little sparkle in your step, even if you’re just wearing boots. It really does brighten your day!” says Van Iderstine. Buy Here

Unicorn Nail Polish Duo by Nails INC This Nails INC.’s polish duo will bring iridiscent glam to your next mani or pedi. One shade sheens in a soft rose-gold, while the other delights in sparkly purplish. Buy Here

Canotier by Chanel If you want your nails to shine as bright as the star on the tree, try Chanel’s new Canotier color. It lasts super long, plus the glittering gold shade is ideal for all of your holiday soirees (including New Year’s Eve). Buy Here

Into the Trees by Olive & June “We like to take traditional winter shades and put our own fun spin on them. A deep evergreen is really classic, so we added some blue to give it a fresh, modern look for Into the Trees,” says Van Iderstine. Buy Here

Wicked by Essie Year after year, Essie’s Wicked is a go-to choice for mani’s and pedi’s during winter. The dark red shade is a trusted choice and will look chic paired with any outfit and accessories. Buy Here