Katie Dishes on Her Favorite Summer Wardrobe Pieces

Silky slip dresses and boho espadrilles top her list.

Looking at summer fashion trends is fun. Fantasizing about how you’d wear them is even more fun. But donning a slip dress in 90-degree heat without sweating through the silk is…a challenge. Whether you’re slathering yourself up with SPF or putting on your coolest clothing, finding a way to beat the heat while looking chic can be difficult.

We consider Katie a coastal chic connoisseur; she always looks cool and carefree regardless of the climbing temperatures. So we turned to her for advice on what summer style staples create a put-together look that won’t feel suffocating. We got the scoop on her favorite finds for the season, including some supportive swimsuits and pieces she’ll be wearing on and off the pickleball court.

If your wardrobe is in need of a summertime refresh, don’t sweat it. Here are Katie’s wardrobe essentials for her favorite season.

Katie Couric’s Summer Fashion Staples

Walker & Wade Carrie Dress Walker & Wade “Walker and Wade was founded by my friend Laurie Kittle when she was 60,” Katie says. “I’m so proud of her and her colleague, Molly Peterson.” Each piece from the brand is handmade in Bali, and they’re cool, comfy, and so easy to throw on in the summer. Katie was able to score you an exclusive discount code for 20 percent off, valid from July 2 through 10. Simply use the code KATIE20 at checkout. $238 at W&W

Castaner Carina Espadrilles Zappos As a petite gal, Katie appreciates a little extra height every now and then. These espadrilles add some lift without being extremely tall, and they’re easy to walk in. They look great paired with sun dresses or trousers, and you can adjust the fit with the tie strap. $140 at Zappos

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece J.Crew Katie’s got great arms, and she isn’t afraid to show them off in a strapless number. Despite being strapless, this one-piece is surprisingly supportive. The ruched bodice is flattering on everyone, and it has full coverage in the back, so you won’t feel like you’re letting it all hang out. $40+ at J.Crew

Malia Mills Beach Party Bandeau One-Piece Malia Mills Willing to invest in your swimwear? This piece from Malia Mills is built to last. It has a power mesh lining to support your bust without squishing it, built-in boning to keep any side boob from popping out, and adjustable straps to ensure you’re not constantly readjusting. $415 at Malia Mills

Sara Campbell Sheri Pants Sara Campbell High-waisted, stretchy, and easy to style: Does it get any better? Katie says she lives in these pants, and she loves that they come in a variety of colors and patterns — she has a pair for every season! Like a little excitement? You can opt for fringe or ruffles at the hem. $168+ at SC

J.Crew Sydney wide-leg pant in bi-stretch cotton blend J.Crew Katie copped these in both white and navy. “They’re so stretchy and very comfy,” she says. “I love that I can wear them with espadrilles and any T-shirt and they look cute.” $80 at J.Crew

L’Agence Seridie Dress L’Agence Investing in a slinky silk dress is a good move, especially when it’s as gorgeous as this one. The purple and yellow swirls are reminiscent of something Emilio Pucci would have designed, and the mid-calf length is universally flattering. If the price tag scares you away from this one, you can find dresses in similar patterns from places like Nordstrom. $595 at L’Agence

Talbots Bateau Neck Tee Talbots When you love something, you’ve got to buy it in another color. Katie has a few of these boat-neck T-shirts in varying patterns and colors, and she wears them with jeans, cropped pants, and wide-leg trousers. $50 at Talbots