We’re Calling It: These Will Be 2023’s Hottest Fashion Trends

The world is your runway.

Following fashion trends is a dizzying experience, especially with seasons getting shorter and shorter, designers releasing collections at break-neck speeds, and fast fashion retailers dropping thousands of items per day online.

We’re still barely into 2023, but designers and style influencers are already predicting what the biggest clothing trends will be this year. It’s no secret that everything old is new again, but it looks like this year specifically will be full of grunge-inspired and maximalist looks from the ‘80s and ‘90s, with utilitarian cargo pants and sparkly fabrics appearing on the runways of Isabel Marant and Bottega Veneta.

As the year goes on, trends are guaranteed to change and evolve, but that’s the fun of getting dressed every day: You get to decide how and when you incorporate trendy items, using new items and ones already in your wardrobe.

We narrowed down the plethora of trends from the 2023 runways to three of our favorites that are relatively easy to infuse into your day-to-day wardrobe, and we’ve done the leg work of finding some affordable options you can shop now.

Top 2023 Fashion Trends

Balletcore

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Living out your Nutcracker dreams is easier than you may think. Satin ballet flats, wrap tops, hair bows, and yes, even leg warmers are back and better than ever. Influencers and models have been spotted in slicked-back buns and Miu Miu ballet flats while out and about, putting a modern twist on the refined staples ballerinas wear while pirouetting their way across a stage. People are calling this trend “balletcore,” as it exudes the femininity and movement ballet dancers often show both on and off stage.

Anthropologie Tulle Ruffled Skirt Anthropologie It’s hard to be in a bad mood while wearing a twirly skirt or dress — that’s just science. Not only will this ruffled number make you feel like a graceful ballet dancer, but it also reminds us of Carrie Bradshaw’s tutu from the opening of Sex and The City. Pink isn’t your color? It comes in five other hues. $158 at Anthro

Born Brin Flats Zappos Satin flats are beautiful, but they tend to stain easily. A pair made from leather or faux leather will be easier to keep clean, and will likely last longer, too. This pair from Born is made from genuine leather, and reviewers say that even after months of constant wear they still look good as new. $100 at Zappos

Alo Yoga Wrap Top Alo Yoga We’re considering the wrap top the versatile cousin of the wrap dress — it’s just as comfortable and adjustable, but because you can wear it with pants, skirts, or over dresses, it gives you infinite outfit options. Wear it alone if you want to show off some cleavage, or you can layer it over a tank top or bodysuit for extra coverage. $68 at Alo Yoga

Cargo Pants

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

We bet you never thought you’d encounter these again. Don’t scroll past this section just yet: Cargo pants have evolved, and newer designs could even be considered sophisticated or sexy. Unbelievable, we know — but let us explain: They became a street style essential in the early aughts (a departure from their original use as hard-working outdoor pants), slung low on the hips and paired with belly shirts, but now they’re appearing in a refined way, including fitted silhouettes. Instead of heavy khaki and camouflage materials, they’re made with flowy silks, soft jersey, and easy-fitting twills that make them easier to wear on a daily basis.

Abercrombie Relaxed Cargo Pant Abercrombie After making a huge rebrand, Abercrombie is making clothes for people other than teenagers now, and we’re loving it. These cargo pants have a comfortable high-rise and sophisticated straight leg, which makes them feel more elegant than a baggy pair. $77 at Abercrombie

Aritzia Babaton Refined Cargo Pant Aritzia Want to combine cargo pants and the ballerina trend? Immediately add these satin pants to your cart. They come in 10 different muted colors, including a blush pink, and they’re made from a beautifully draped satin that elevates the trend to a whole other level. $148 at Aritzia

Ava Nova Cargo Pants Amazon For a more casual take on multi-pocketed pants, snag a pair that fits like your favorite joggers. This pair from Amazon comes in 15 different colors, has a comfortable elastic waistband, and are stretchy enough to wear on hiking trails or while running errands. $33 at Amazon

Metallics for Daytime

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Don’t reserve sequins, sparkles, and metallic materials for nights out or glitzy parties. From blingy skirts to lamé tops, models strutted down runways looking like extremely chic disco balls (and we mean that as a compliment). If you aren’t comfortable going for a full-on shiny look, try incorporating subtle shimmer, like metallic threads in clothing or flashy shoes as a first step.

Anthropologie Shine Bias Skirt Anthropologie Satin midi skirts are incredibly easy to style, and this one looks like liquid metal. Pair it with a graphic T-shirt for a casual look, or tuck in a simple button-down and add a blazer for an office-ready outfit. $108 at Anthro

Open Edit Sparkle Knit Top Nordstrom Silver threads are woven into this burgundy top, keeping the shimmer from becoming blinding. The longer length of this top makes it perfect to pair with leggings if you want coverage in the booty area, but it could also be easily tucked into trousers for a formal look. There’s also a short sleeve version. $41 at Nordstrom