Stay Dry During Spring Showers in These Chic Jackets

They’re the perfect layer for the not-quite-warm, not-quite-cold weather.

April showers bring May flowers, which sounds reasonable…until you’re stuck in a surprise downpour without a proper jacket. Some require the splash and security of a yellow raincoat (á la Gorton’s Fisherman), while others prefer something lightweight and chic enough to wear in a chilly office or restaurant without having to shed a layer to show off their style acumen. No matter your preference, we found a spring jacket that will work for you.

Not every jacket on our list is waterproof, but they will all keep you comfortable during the odd, transitional weather between winter and summer. We included on-trend shackets, a classic trench coat that looks designer but retails for much cheaper, and an edgy moto jacket that instantly makes any outfit cooler. With so many categories, we wouldn’t blame you if you collect one of each.

The Best Jackets for Spring

Barbour Beadnell Waxed Cotton Jacket Nordstrom Katie is a huge fan of Barbour jackets because they age like fine wine. This one is lined with soft cotton, but the outside is waxed, which makes it weatherproof. There are plenty of pockets for stowing away essentials (or snacks, no judgment), and it’s finished with perfectly aged hardware. It comes in standard and plus sizes. $395 at Nordstrom

Madewell Textural Trench Coat Madewell If you appreciate a timeless piece but can’t do dull colors, finding a good raincoat can be a challenge. Try a classic trench coat in a fresh yet subtle color, like sage. The easy-to-match hue will still go with almost everything, but can be way more fun than tan if you’re not into neutrals. Reviewers do caution that this coat runs large, but otherwise it’s nearly perfect: “I’ve been on the hunt for a lightweight trench that was relaxed enough to look modern, but had enough structure to be dressed up,” one reviewer wrote. $188 at Madewell

Universal Standard Derjon Trench Coat Universal Standard Not everyone wants a floor-sweeping trench coat, which is why this mid-length one from Universal Standard is great. Not only does it come in three gorgeous neutrals, but it also comes in sizes 4XL to 4XS. Sizing range like this is unfortunately rare, and we whole-heartedly support Universal Standard’s mission to allow every body to dress in a way that’s stylish and comfortable. $220 at US

J.Crew New Downtown Field Jacket J.Crew Channeling your inner royal is easier when you have this in your wardrobe — it’s similar to one Kate Middleton often wears. The structured field jacket was originally designed as part of the army’s combat uniform, but it’s since been modernized into something much more casual. Gold snaps and buttons elevate the otherwise plain jacket, and it looks great over a T-shirt and jeans or even a shift dress. $178 at J.Crew

Quince Suede Motorcycle Jacket Quince Most of us might already own a smooth leather jacket, but what about a suede one? Despite being the same silhouette as a classic motorcycle jacket, the texture of suede literally (and figuratively) softens the edge of the look. This one comes in six different colors, including a couple of unexpected hues like maroon and navy. $150 at Quince

Frank and Oak Plaid Blazer Frank and Oak An oversized blazer is a style superhero: It can be worn with a button-up for work, a T-shirt for brunch, or even over activewear for the “off-duty model” aesthetic. The muted green, orange, and lavender plaid give this a fresh, spring-inspired feel, but the print surely works year-round. $189 at Frank & Oak

lululemon Non-Stop Bomber Jacket lululemon We love a two-for-one deal. Wear this reversible bomber jacket one way and the outside is smooth, but give it a flip to reveal a quilted texture. Made from waterproof material (on both sides), you can easily wear it during the rainy season. Reviewers caution that it runs small, so think about sizing up if you have broad shoulders or prefer an oversized look. $168 at lululemon

Good American Fleece Shirt Jacket Nordstrom The trusty shacket is the lovechild of an oversized shirt and a jacket. Instead of feeling bulky or baggy, this one gives off an effortless “stole it from your boyfriend” look, and it also happens to be on sale. $90 at Nordstrom

Faherty Stretch Terry Trucker Jacket Faherty Forget breaking in a stiff denim jacket — this one’s already buttery soft. It’s lighter in weight than your average trucker jacket, keeping you cool and making it easy to pack in a weekender or suitcase. $228 at Faherty

Athleta Retroplush Bomber Athleta When you want the comfort of a sweatshirt in the shape of something elevated, reach for this. Reviewers say it’s incredibly comfy and the model layer for the awkward weather between April and May. “It’s the perfect spring jacket for Chicago weather,” one reviewer says — if it works in the moodiest climate, it must be good. “I love the color, the side zippers, fabric, and length.” $140 at Athleta

Tentree Nimbus Long Rain Jacket Tentree Ever stepped out in a rain jacket only to find your thighs soaked after a couple steps? It’s cold and extremely un-fun. A knee-length jacket will keep you bone dry in even the heaviest of downpours. This one from Tentree is sustainably made and cut in an extremely flattering silhouette, so it’s a win-win. $178 at Tentree