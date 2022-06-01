Ensure He’s Beach-Ready With These Stylish Men’s Swimsuits

Share

From the beach to drinks, these suits will make a splash.

It’s swimsuit season! And while you might have been hoping that it looked like an exotic beach getaway, with gas prices rising and COVID cases spiking in certain areas, summer travel may look a lot more like a trip to the city pool or local lake than an island vacation this year. But, we love a lake vaca or beach day! Wherever you’re headed, chances are you’ve already picked out a swimsuit for yourself, so why not treat your partner to some new digs, too?

Even if you and your partner are just hanging out on the patio soaking up the sun’s rays, you’ll both need the proper attire. If there won’t be any time spent in the water, look for swim bottoms that can serve double duty as regular shorts and swim trunks. Not only are they twice as wearable, but chances are he’ll wear them more often, making the purchase worth it.

For the guys who are basically part fish, make sure that they have a swimsuit that allows them total freedom in the water for swimming, paddleboarding, or whatever else they get up to once they dive in. Having a built-in liner is always a good idea, not only because it spares him from flashing the entire beach, but because it can prevent chafing. After all, wet pants and skin aren’t always a comfortable combination. From splurge-worthy shorts to budget-friendly trunks, here are some of our favorite swimsuits for men.

Best Men’s Bathing Suits 2022

Rhone 6″ Fletcher Trunk If he’s the type who can’t stand being out of the water and having wet trunks, these fast dry ones are his perfect match. Made by Rhone, they’re a sporty yet classic cut that has four-way stretch and dries quickly. Reviewers say they also love how comfortable these shorts are thanks to the soft, yet durable fabric buy here

Myoli Bay Luau Trunk Can’t make it to a real luau? Might as well dress like you can. These floral shorts are a fun take on the classic floral Hawaiian print, but they are just as fun. And, not only will these look amazing on him, but they’re made from 10 recycled plastic water bottles and the button on the back pocket is made from a coconut shell. Sustainable and stylish! buy here

Free Fly Swell Short The guy on the move will appreciate these athletic trunks that were made for the man in and out of the water. A boxer-brief style liner will ensure everything stays in place and remains chafe-free, while the short itself will help protect his legs from the sun with a built-in UPF of 50+. He should definitely still wear sunscreen, but some extra protection never hurts. buy here

TenTree Swim Short TenTree makes some of our favorite cozy sweatpants, but they make excellent sustainable swimwear, too. We’re big fans of these trunks that have a tiny little mushroom print all over, adding a subtle pop of color and pattern without feeling gaudy. Plus they’re made from recycled polyester that dries quickly and feels like his favorite athletic shorts. buy here

lululemon Pool Short We’re huge lululemon fans here at KCM, which is why we had to include this stylish pair of swim trunks on this list. Not only do these come in a ton of colors, but they have plenty of pockets (including one with a zipper to keep his belongings safe), silicone detail on the drawstring to ensure it stays tied and in place, and a built-in mesh liner. Some reviewers do say the lining can be snug on larger legs, so that’s something to keep in mind when buying. buy here

Abercrombie Resort Short Cute enough to wear to dinner and functional enough to wear in the water, these shorts from Abercrombie are a summer staple. Not only are they quick-drying (so he won’t have to change between hitting the pool and grabbing a drink from the bar), but they have a sleek button-front and fly that makes them look more like dress shorts than swimwear. A stretchy lining fits like boxer briefs, so he won’t have to double up on underwear and shorts for these either. buy here

L.L. Bean Supplex Sport Short We know we can count on L.L. Bean for all things hiking and outdoors, so that’s why they are a natural choice for summer attire. An elastic waistband makes these stretchy and comfortable enough to wear all day, while a mesh liner allows excess water to drain out of pockets quickly and cuts down on fabric bulk. Some people have said that these run a little larger than expected, so be sure to check the size chart before putting in your order. buy here

Everlane ReNew Swim Short A go-to for workwear and casual pieces, Everlane always kills it, and these swim shorts are no exception. They’re made from quick-drying material that comes in six different colors, and they can also be worn for summer workouts or running errands without anyone suspecting he’s wearing a swimsuit. buy here

Ted Baker London Salco Geo Print Swim Shorts Prints tend to look a little cheesy on some swimsuits, which is why we love this geometric one. It adds visual interest without feeling childish, and the shorts themselves have a sophisticated cut and fit. A mesh liner ensures he doesn’t have to wear boxers underneath, and the drawstring waist allows for him to adjust the size as needed — and it also guarantees he won’t lose his shorts if he gets knocked over by a gnarly wave at the beach. buy here

Trunks Surf & Swim Gradient Printed Sano Swim Shorts For those who spend time in mostly chlorinated water, investing in a high-quality pair of swim trunks just isn’t the best idea. Pool and hot tub chemicals tend to fade fabrics quickly, even if you toss your clothes in the laundry immediately after a swim. This pair of trunks from TJ Maxx looks just as nice as an investment pair, but you won’t feel bad tossing them at the end of the summer if they end up faded and sad looking. buy here

Old Navy Printed Swim Trunks Old Navy has always been on their swim game, and this year is no different. For $20, he can get a new swimsuit in one of about 30 different colors and patterns, from classic solids to playful pineapples. These have a drawstring waist for a custom fit and a built-in mesh liner to help reduce chafing and wardrobe malfunctions. buy here