Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing — Here’s How To Cut Your Fuel Costs

It’s time to get creative.

If you’ve filled your tank in the last few weeks, you’ve likely felt the pain as you watched those numbers tick higher…and higher…and higher than the amount you’re used to paying. Gas prices have broken records in the United States this month, thanks in part to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear end in sight to these ballooning costs. But don’t sell your car just yet. While you might not be able to control the numbers you see at your local gas station, you can take your travel expenses into your own hands and minimize fuel costs. You just have to get a little creative.

Here are some quick tips on how you can cut your gas costs ASAP — consider combining three or more of these strategies to really see those prices plummet!

How to save money on gas

Carpool with friends and family to split gas prices

“When possible, carpooling will help [lower your gas costs],” says Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of Jill on Money

If you’re able to coordinate routes with friends, family, or neighbors in your area, then this is a great way to immediately cut your gas costs by a significant amount without making any big changes to your routine. Think of it this way: if you can find two people to share your daily commute with, then you just managed to cut your gas expenses by a whopping 60 percent without lifting a finger!

Just make sure you know what type of music your pals listen to before you sign up for a daily carpool, otherwise, you might end up spending 40 minutes a day memorizing Bruce Springsteen’s early work…

Choose public transportation when you can

If you’re sick of shelling it out at the pump, and you don’t want to spend 40 minutes in the car every day with your chattiest neighbor, then now might be a great time to learn more about all the public transportation options available to you where you live.

You don’t have to live in New York City to take advantage of public transport. Depending on where you live, you might have travel options available to you that are way cheaper than filling your tank up two times a week.

Whether it’s a subway card, a bus pass, a trolley ride, or even a ferry trip, you could save yourself hundreds of dollars just by doing a quick five-minute search online to see how you can get from point A to point B without taking your car out of the garage once.

Use apps to find the cheapest gas prices near you

Everyone has been in that situation where you reach an intersection and frantically read the numbers on all the gas station signs in sight, hoping to do some quick math to find the cheapest fill-up option on your way to work.

Comparing prices is more important now than ever, but you can only see so much from the driver’s seat of your car. That’s why there are apps you can use that help you to take the guesswork out of the drive and find the best possible gas prices in your area, every time you drive.

One such app is Waze, which aims to help you skip traffic by offering unique driving routes to your desired destination. In addition to helping you navigate, Waze also provides lists of all the gas prices near your route, which really kills two birds with one stone, don’t you think? On the app, you also have the option of creating filters for your search, like your preferred gas brand, your maximum price, your gas type, or the distance you’re willing to travel off your designated route.

Other apps to help you compare gas prices are GasBuddy, AAA, or GasGuru, if you want to test drive a few.

Pay attention to how you drive

When it comes to budgeting, it’s not just about tracking where you drive, but how you drive on the way there.

“How you drive can impact fuel efficiency,” Schlesinger says. “Speeding is not only dangerous, but it can cost you.” She cites a startling statistic reported by AAA: Reducing highway speeds by a mere 5 to 10 mph can actually increase your fuel economy by as much as 14 percent!

“Hard braking and aggressive acceleration burn gas faster,” Schlesinger adds. In other words, slow and steady really does win the race, when it comes to gas prices!

Limit your miles where you can

“If your job allows, this is an ideal time to ask to work from home on a permanent basis, at least for 2-3 days a week,” Schlesinger suggests. “Not commuting could save real dollars for households.”

Beyond your work commute, consider bundling your errands as much as possible, so that you’re not making redundant drives. One way to do this would be to write a list of all the errands, appointments, and chores you want to get done and divide them into groups based on location.

That way you can be as efficient as possible with your gas mileage — and your time!

Pay cash at the pump to lower your gas price

“If you need to continue driving, consider paying cash, which can save about a dime a gallon,” Schlesinger advises. “Stick to regular gas if your car or truck allows — no need to pay up for premium.”

It might not seem like much, but a dime a gallon can really add up if you stick to the cash plan over time. If you don’t want to deal with cash, then you might consider opting for a credit card that gives you the best possible bang for your buck with gas expenses.

You can refer to this list of the best credit cards to use for rewards for gas expenses. According to NerdWallet, you should aim to get at least 3 percent cash back per dollar with a good gas rewards card.

Ask your employer to cover your commute costs

Negotiation tip: Plenty of companies offer commute stipends for employees in the form of a metro card or a reimbursement plan for a certain amount (or sometimes all) of the travel expenses you incur on the clock.

This is a great benefit to keep an eye out for when you’re looking for a new job, but it’s also something to consider with your employer right now. Do some research and map out your request. Then you can reach out to your employer about the rising costs of gas, and ask them to reimburse you for the cost.

This might lead to a bigger conversation about how you get to work, so be prepared for that! If they don’t want to cover rising gas prices, you could ask them to pay for a bus pass or whatever relevant transportation pass you need. Don’t be afraid to get creative!