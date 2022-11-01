Lulus Is Your One-Stop Shop for Dresses for Any Occasion

Share

The affordable retailer has a secret stash of sophisticated frocks.

Buying any piece of clothing online is a gamble: You’re never sure how it’s going to fit, if the material will look the same in real life, or if you’ll like it once you get it on, especially if you’re trying to find a dress.

If you’re like us, having a single dress for every occasion isn’t realistic (or affordable). It’s better to stack your wardrobe with various pieces that can be worn interchangeably to different events or worn on a regular ol’ Tuesday. You can let your accessories and shoes do the heavy lifting to dress your look up or down.

Lulus has hundreds of dresses to choose from, whether you’re headed to a wedding or a holiday party. From mocked mini dresses to ruffled maxis, these are pieces you’ll look and feel great in — and most of them cost less than $100. But instead of sifting through pages of styles that don’t work for you, we narrowed it down to our favorites

The Best Yet Black Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress Lulus Another little black dress never hurt anyone, especially when it’s made from a cozy knit material. The thick knit fabric is stretchy and will keep you warm, but not so restricting that it feels stuffy. Add a patterned coat or fun belt to complete your look. $62 at Lulus

Knit’s My Life Beige Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress Lulus Most sweater dresses come in two varieties: Fitted from top to bottom or extremely oversized. This one somehow falls perfectly in the middle: A defined waist keeps it from being shapeless, and the wrap skirt adds both movement and comfort. $78 at Lulus

Take a Glance Emerald Green Tiered Mock Neck Midi Dress Lulus With the holidays around the corner, it’s a good idea to have a festive dress ready for office parties or celebrations with friends. This tiered number is sleeveless, but it’ll easily layer under a nice sweater or blazer. $89 at Lulus

Molinetto Navy Blue Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress Lulus Having one go-to dress for semi-formal weddings, parties, or events can make getting dressed so much easier — not to mention you won’t have to buy a new dress every time something comes on your calendar. The neckline is rather low, but you could always layer a cami underneath for more coverage; The back isn’t open, so your bra and straps won’t show. $92 at Lulus

Heartful Romance Navy Striped Smocked Long Sleeve Mini Dress Lulus There’s nothing wrong with channeling a disco ball, but there’s a time and a place for both. In this case, less is more. The subtle sheen throughout this dress adds texture and dimension, but it doesn’t compete with the ruffles on the neck and sleeves. $79 at Lulus

Always on Repeat Emerald Green Clip Dot Long Sleeve Mini Dress Lulus If you tend to overheat while wearing long sleeves, opting for something made from a sheer material can help. Chiffon is a great option in terms of breathability, but make sure that your dress has a built-in lining like this one if you don’t want everyone to see what’s going on underneath. $58 at Lulus

Floral to See Black Polka Dot Long Sleeve Mini Dress Lulus Black and white polka dots are a timeless pattern, and they tend to go with everything. Sweet and feminine, this dress is made from a breezy material and has velvet ribbon detailing at the waist and sleeves. Reviewers say they’ve worn it to weddings and work, feeling great every time they put it on. $64 at Lulus

Classic Elegance Blush Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress Lulus Elastic waists get a bad rap for being frumpy and unflattering, but you’d never know that this satin gown has one. Although the material doesn’t stretch, the gathered waist will, so you can easily size up or down without fearing that the silhouette will become boxy. $84 at Lulus

Believe It or Knot Rose Pink Long Sleeve Tie-Front Skater Dress Lulus Traditional wrap dresses can cause some unwelcome wardrobe malfunctions, which is why a faux wrap can be a more cautious option (because no one likes accidentally flashing a stranger while walking down the street). Puffy sleeves and a tie waist add sweet touches to the otherwise simple dress, and it’s available in five different colors. $69 at Lulus

Floral Dressed Up Dark Green Floral Print Midi Dress Lulus If you haven’t noticed yet, we’re pretty obsessed with midi dresses. The length somehow always hits at the right spot. This one is great if you have a larger bust, as it’s full coverage in the front, and it has a comfortable elastic waist. One reviewer mentioned that “I have a large chest and small waist and can never find a dress that fits both — but this one does! The sleeves and stretchy waist are my favorite elements of the dress.” $72 at Lulus