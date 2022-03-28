Welcome Spring with These Easter-Worthy Outfits

Share

Florals, pastels, and sandals, oh my!

Just as the flowers emerge after a long winter, it’s our time to shine, too. There’s something invigorating about being able to bust out your non-winter clothing, forgetting to grab a coat while walking out the door, and actually seeing sunshine after a dreary, cold few months. Can you tell we’re ready to welcome spring and its fashion trends?

Easter is right around the corner, and with it, so are celebrations with family and friends. Whether you’re planning to get together with your family for a casual lunch, head out with friends for a ladies’ night, spend the day running around town, or just dress up because you can, we’ve rounded up some adorable Easter outfits that you can also wear throughout the season. but chances are you’ll want to add a few of these pieces to your cart, too.

Classic florals and pastel colors are getting an updated twist this year, with brands playing with more abstract patterns, fun silhouettes, and interesting textures. If you’re ready to spring forward with your wardrobe, try on these super sweet yet sophisticated Easter outfits.

Best Easter Outfits

A Flouncy Floral Look

Freddy Tie Waist Minidress You can't go wrong with a darling pink floral for Easter. This flowy number reminds us of beautiful spring flowers just coming into bloom. If you get chilly easily, top this dress off with a denim jacket or cream sweater to keep you warm. You can also add a tank top underneath if you want some more coverage in the chest area.

Dolce Vita Natie Sandal Raffia braids give this modern sandal a boho twist. The natural material ties in with the floral motif in the dress, and a chunky heel ensures you won't lose your balance while walking. Thankfully, these sandals will look just as good with a T-shirt and ripped jeans as they will a cute floral mini.

Straw Clutch Purse Add another raffia accent with this straw clutch. The natural material will tie in with your shoes, and it's also a piece that's neutral enough to go with other spring outfits you create throughout the season. On the inside of the bag, there's a pocket for cards and cash, and the main compartment is plenty big enough to hold your phone and keys.

A Laid-Back Midi ‘Fit

Buck Mason Surplus Rib Tank Dress Bold, bright colors aren't for everyone, even if they reflect the springtime environment around us. You can still channel Easter in a muted olive green dress. We love the relaxed fit and midi length of this tank dress. It's made from ribbed cotton material, so it'll feel like wearing your favorite T-shirt all day long, and comfort is key for an extended Easter egg hunt!

Gorjana Bali Necklace Add a little bling to a neutral outfit with this delicate chain. Small beads add a little extra something to the otherwise simple chain, and the clasp can be worn in the front if you want to make even more of a statement.

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal Keep things simple by adding a minimal slide sandal to your look. There's something chic about an unassuming shoe. These are easy to slip on and go, and not to mention the lack of heel makes them comfortable to walk around in all day, again, good for Easter egg hunts or Easter bunny tracking.

An Upgrade to the Classic Tee

1.State Puff Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt Swap out your plain white top for something a bit more spring-inspired, like this lavender hue. A puff sleeve adds some volume to your upper half (and is quite the conversation starter) without sacrificing comfort. If you're not a big fan of purple, the top comes in four other colors, too.

BP. High Waist Button Fly Mom Jeans Gen Z proclaimed mom jeans were back in style months ago, and we're thankful they're still on-trend. A light wash jean is a great way to incorporate brighter colors into your spring wardrobe without going all-out and wearing white jeans. The button fly on this pair feels retro without trying too hard, and a slightly cropped hem will make your legs look extra long.

Allbirds Tree Breezers Opt for a matchy-matchy moment by wearing purple flats to go with your purple top. This pair by Allbirds is just as comfortable as the brand's classic sneakers, but they have a dressed-up feel thanks to the silhouette. These are nice enough to wear to a family gathering or as you return to the office, but they'll be comfortable enough for grocery shopping or running errands on your days off.

Smitten with Smocking

Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Sleeve Lucie Smocked Midi Dress Dresses are the ultimate one-and-done outfit, especially when they're this precious. Light pink just feels like spring, and the floral eyelet details on the dress's sleeves add a floral detail without feeling hokey. The smocked bodice nips you in right at the waist, while the flared skirt instantly creates an hourglass figure. The best part? It has roomy pockets hidden in the side seams.

Journee Collection Melissa Pump A white shoe makes any outfit feel fresh and clean. These are no exception. Braided straps add unexpected textural detail to the otherwise minimal leather shoe, and a chunky heel makes them easy to walk in and comfortable for a day of brunching and sipping mimosas with your closest friends.

BIOSA Mini Crossbody Bag This bag is for the ultimate minimalists. Not only is it white with clean lines, but it's only big enough to hold some cards and a phone. We like it because it keeps you from having to carry a large bag around, but we also understand that some people will want a larger purse.

An Abstract Spring Outfit

Pilcro Smocked Buttondown There's something effortlessly cool about an oversized button down. Bright pink and yellow colors swirl around the fabric on this top, forming subtle florals all over. You could wear this open over a tank top or buttoned up on its own. Just add jeans or a black trouser for an easy outfit.

Everlane Easy Pant Talk about a versatile wardrobe piece. These pull-on trousers have a tailored look while feeling like your favorite sweats. The elastic waist ensures they're easy to move around in during Easter egg hunts with the family, but they're also sleek enough to wear to work the next day.

Continue the casual vibe of this look by adding comfy sandals. A brown leather shoe goes with just about anything, while gold hardware and an embossed strap add some interesting detail to the minimal shoe. These are by Dr. Scholl's so you know every step is going to feel like walking on clouds thanks to the memory foam footbed.

Jump to It

Lucie Elbow-Sleeve Smocked Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Florals aren't for everyone, especially if they involve bright colors and big, punchy patterns. For a modern take on the floral trend, opt for something with tiny blooms all over and a darker background color. This jumpsuit has a flattering fitted bodice and wide-leg pants, creating beautiful proportions on top and bottom without feeling baggy.