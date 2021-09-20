Share

If you’re somehow sick of apple pie, these recipes are calling your name.

Apples are in season and ripe for the picking where I live in Northern California. Even though most of us are lucky enough to have access to apples year-round, the texture and flavor of freshly picked varieties are unmatched! Katie knows it — the woman can’t resist a round of apple picking! (Unsurprising, given how much she loves her garden.)

OK but real talk: How many of you go apple picking because it sounds nice, and then you have a whole sack of apples to eat before they go bad? Or come home with loads of apples only to realize you’ll now have to make three apple pies because you don’t know what else to do with them?

Not to fret! There’s more you can make with apples besides apple pie. So, if you’re wondering what to do with them apples after picking, look no further.

To take advantage of apples at their peak, here are a few simple ideas for enjoying those freshly picked Gala, Fuji, and Gravensteins this season.

Amanda Haas’ Easy Recipes for After Apple-Picking

Freshly Pressed Apple Juice

Once you’ve tasted freshly pressed apple juice, it’s pretty hard to go back to store-bought.

Using any standard juicer — I am currently obsessed with my Breville 3X Bluicer, which is a blender and juicer in one — turn it on to the high setting for firm fruits and vegetables.

If necessary, quarter any apples (I’d use my Zwilling Chef’s Knife) that won’t fit through the chute whole. There is no need to remove the stems or seeds before juicing.

Juice any variety of apples you like. If using sweeter apples, adding a squeeze of lemon juice really balances the flavor.

Skim the foam off the top of the fresh juice if desired before drinking.

Refrigerate for up to 2 days, making sure to stir it before using. (The color will change over time, so I prefer to use mine immediately.)

Pro Tip: For a delicious cocktail, combine 3 oz. of fresh apple juice with 1.5 oz. of bourbon or tequila. Shake and pour over ice. Serve with an orange or lemon twist and the perfect fall cocktail is born!

Mulled Apple Cider

OK, one more apple cocktail to make with your fresh apple juice.

Place 4 cups of fresh apple juice in a medium saucepan.

Add a cinnamon stick, 3 whole cloves, a ½” slice of ginger, and a 1” piece of orange zest to the pan.

Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer, then immediately turn off the heat and allow the spices to steep for 10-15 minutes. Discard the spices before serving.

Pour the cider into 4 Moscow Mule mugs — I like the feel of these hammered copper mugs. Garnish with whipped cream if desired, or even a drizzle of caramel sauce over the whipped cream.

Apples and Cheddar Cheese Plate

There is something truly special about this combination — sharp and sweet! Sure, you can top off your favorite apple pie recipe with a slice of cheddar before serving, but an easier idea is to cut up a few of your favorite apple varieties and serve them with cheddar cheese and crackers on a cheese plate — slate looks amazing with the apples and cheese and is really durable. There are no rules to pairing these two ingredients, but I tend to lean toward sharper cheddar when the apple varieties are really sweet.

Salads

Apples add texture, crunch, and a sweet balance to savory salads.

Throw some cubed or thinly sliced apples into your next mixed green salad, then add some nuts, some crumbled cheese, and a few seeds before dressing.

Or try dicing them finely (use this bargain knife that will totally last!) and mixing them into your favorite chicken salad. I especially love them in curried chicken salad!

Caramel Apples

We’ve all had caramel apples that have been sitting in a store for days on end. Imagine how much better they taste when using fresh apples and freshly melted caramel!