Could a ‘Return to Normal’ Be on the Horizon? Here Are the Upcoming Covid Treatments to Watch

The race for a Covid cure is on, and we’ve got our eye on the competitors.

There’s so much info on Covid out there, and wading through the headlines can often feel overwhelming. We’re always keeping tabs on the latest developments and advice — like whether or not you should get a booster shot, what doctors have to say about combatting Covid in states with low vaccination rates, and why parents are enrolling their kids in vaccine trials. As we move into a (hopefully) later stage of the pandemic, our eyes are turning to new methods of fighting the disease.

A pill to combat Covid? We’re listening…

An international effort to test a new antiviral treatment may result in a pill that can halt the course of Covid. In promising news for those who live with families or housemates, these oral antivirals “also have the potential to limit transmission to people in your household if you are sick,” a virologist who has helped pioneer these therapies told CNN.

Miranda and Joe Kelly, a Seattle couple who fell seriously ill with coronavirus in June, agreed to join a clinical trial for the treatment just after they were diagnosed. The treatment plan included a short-term regimen of daily pills that can fight the virus soon after diagnosis, and potentially prevent symptoms from developing following exposure. Though they weren’t told whether they were taking active meds or placebos, the pair reported feeling better within the week, and were recovered within two weeks.

At least three hopeful antiviral treatments for Covid are being tested at the moment, with results expected as soon as late fall or winter. Watch this space…