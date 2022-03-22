Cement Yourself as the *Best* Friend With These Thoughtful Gifts

Share

We wouldn’t blame you for snagging something from this list for yourself, too.

Do you ever just feel overwhelmed with how much you love your friends? We do. Maybe that makes us weird, but there’s something about knowing that someone will always have your back that makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. Whether you’ve got a friend who’s more like a sister, someone who feels like your second mom, or a coworker who’s become an important part of your life outside of the office, it’s always nice to show them you appreciate them. Besides, who says you need a reason to treat your best pals to a gift?

We’re also shouting out our closest lady friends right now because it’s Women’s History Month. While we should be celebrating them (and ourselves) every single day of the year, March gives us a dedicated time to reflect on the infinite value women selflessly contribute to their family, friends, and the world around them day in and day out. A month is the least we deserve.

That said, why not show the women around you some extra love this month? Treat them to a little something-something. We guarantee a surprise gift will make her day. If you want to treat the ladies in your life to something, here are a few gifts under $100 they are sure to love — no matter what the occasion is.

Best Gifts for Friends Under $100

Beanz.com Coffee Subscription For the java lover, why not supply them with endless freshly roasted coffee every month? Beanz.com, founded by Breville, has partnered with artisan coffee roasters to ensure that only the freshest and most delicious coffee varieties are sent to people's doors every month. Based on a quiz, your friend can discern her flavor profile and select roasts based on causes she aligns with, like women-owned roasters, sustainable coffee farmers, and more.

Oui the People Big Mood Bath Soak A hot bath can melt away the stress from a rough day, almost literally. Gift an at-home spa day with Oui the People's bath soak. It's filled with skin-loving ingredients like potassium and magnesium, which also help relax sore muscles and release tension. A slight bergamot scent will help your friend further relax, allowing them to get some much-deserved self-care in.

Jiggy Women's History Month x Maliha Abidi Puzzle Staring at a screen all day will do a number on your eyes, so give them a reason to shut their laptop and put away their phone for a while. This puzzle features illustrated portraits of 100 badass women who have changed history, from Beyoncé to RBG, and is not only fun to put together, but would be stunning framed upon completion. You may even get invited over for a wine and puzzle night after gifting this one.

Salt and Straw Pint of the Month Club Subscription No matter the occasion, ice cream is always a good gift, especially when it's an artisanal flavor selection. Salt & Straw is known for its somewhat wacky flavors (currently, there are some cereal-flavored picks, but they once did turkey and gravy as a flavor), but they're always delicious. You can send a friend a six-pack of pints for under $100, and if you're feeling extra generous, you could even gift a subscription, giving them new flavors every single month.

Maude Vibe and Shine Kit If you know your friend hasn't taken a minute for themselves in a while, consider this a gift and a gentle reminder. This kit from women-owned company Maude includes a discreet vibrator and travel-sized lube, both of which will fit in the included canvas case that comes with the kit. The vibrator is small enough to throw in a bag for a weekend away or stow in a bedside table drawer, and we bet they'll thank you for the reminder to love themselves.

Parachute Turkish Bathrobe For the friend who always wants to be cozy, consider a warm and soft bathrobe. This one is made from plush cotton that will help dry them off when they hop out of the shower or keep them comfy while lounging around the house. There's a waist tie to keep the robe closed and in place, and two front pockets will keep their phone near. Plus, they'll feel like they're at the spa as soon as they put it on — even if they're just doing the dishes at home.

Horti Month-to-Month Plant Subscription Plant lovers and green thumbs all agree, there's nothing quite like the rush of being gifted a new plant. If you want to help them build their plant collection or help them start adding greenery into their lives, Horti's plant subscription box is the way to go. Each month, they'll receive a plant, a pot to put it in, and soil. Care instructions are included in the box, so it's a safe gift for beginner plant parents and experienced gardeners alike.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Hear us out: Bath towels are a great gift. Sure, they seem boring, but how often do you upgrade your bath linens yourself? Plus, when they're made of soft and plush Turkish cotton, your friend will actually look forward to getting out of the shower and drying off instead of dreading it. We're fans of Brooklinen's new mossy color, but the towels come in classic neutrals, too. These make great gifts for those who just moved into a new place or recently renovated, as it's a slight upgrade to an otherwise boring bathroom essential.

Clevr Super Latte Starter Kit Start your friend's mornings off right with a latte kit from Clevr. There are blends for coffee and tea lovers alike, like matcha and turmeric mixes, and each powder is packed with adaptogens, probiotics, and mushrooms to promote a healthy gut. All they have to do is add water or milk, stir, and enjoy (hot or iced). Talk about a simplified morning routine.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace This gilded initial necklace feels like a more grown-up version of Carrie's nameplate necklace. The pendant charm is simple but has small, detailed touches that elevate it, like beveled edges and a textured background. It comes on a delicate Figaro chain, which adds contrast against other box or regular necklace chains. The pendant is gold-plated and the chain is gold filled, so neither should turn their skin green after wearing it. Plus, they could easily use this as a layering piece with any other favorite jewelry they have, too.

Material Kitchen reBoard Cutting Board There's something about having a nice cutting board and other kitchen tools that makes cooking more exciting. This one from Material Kitchen is made from recycled kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, making it an eco-friendly addition to any cooking or baking arsenal. Plus, if you know your friend is always in the kitchen, you can add a matching reBowl made from the same materials for only $25.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Long gone are the days of carrying around a huge purse with seemingly all of your personal belongings in it. A belt bag (the trendy cousin of the fanny pack) will hold all of the essentials your friend needs while also keeping her hands free. This one is a team KCM favorite because of the interior pockets, which keep keys, cards, and other necessities organized and easy to access.