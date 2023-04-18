Get an Early Taste of Summer With Reese Witherspoon’s Mint Watermelon Margarita Recipe

Share

Because this movie star and book club aficionado is also a killer bartender.

As all warm-weather lovers know, the mellow flavor of fresh melon is something of a summer icon. And while there’s nothing wrong with cutting one open and enjoying it as is, we’re here to remind you that watermelon lends itself to experimentation — especially in cocktails.

Enter Reese Witherspoon. While this famous actress, producer, and book lover isn’t exactly a pro chef, she’s been loud and proud about her love of home cooking. And it turns out that passion extends to mixed drinks that walk the line between “super easy” and “creative in a way that will make everyone think I put an insane amount of effort into this.”

The cocktail calls for only five basic ingredients: tequila, watermelon juice or puree, some mint, lime juice, and sweetener. The only slight inconvenience is that watermelon juice can sometimes be a bit tough to find, but that’s a blessing in disguise. If you cave in and buy a watermelon to make the puree, you’ll have plenty of fruit left over to enjoy a watermelon salad that will make you fall in love with feta again.

This recipe is a great rubric for a drink but it also lends itself to personalization. If mint isn’t your thing, swap it out for basil. If you love all things spicy, muddle some jalapeño in the cocktail glass before adding the other ingredients (Katie’s hack for deseeding peppers can save you some stress, by the way). If you’re craving bubbles, splash in some club soda before serving for a fizzy kick. And if you love bright flavors but don’t want to drink, nix the tequila or replace it with more watermelon juice.

No matter your journey, Witherspoon will guide you in this charming Instagram tutorial where she enjoys her taste test of this cocktail so much that she turns to someone off-camera and asks, “Do I have to share this with people?”

Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh watermelon juice or puree

1 oz Fresh lime juice

1 oz Agave nectar

3 Mint Leaves

1 small slice of watermelon for garnish (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients except for the watermelon garnish in a cocktail shaker over ice.

Shake until mixed.

Pour into a rocks glass over ice.

Cut a small slit into the slice of watermelon and insert the rim of the glass into the cut. Serve immediately.