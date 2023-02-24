Rachael Ray’s “You Won’t Be Single For Long” Penne alla Vodka Might Be Magical

Share

The pasta dish has a tendency to lead to marriage.

If you want to expand your pasta repertoire, look no further than Rachael Ray’s decadent penne alla vodka.

The name of this dish is very saucy (sorry), but apparently it’s not just a joke. According to the official recipe, Ray made this pasta on Oprah back when the queen of daytime TV was still at the peak of her reign. Naturally, a ton of people tuned in and decided to give the recipe a try. Then, a curious thing happened: Viewers began writing to Ray saying that they’d made the penne for their boyfriends and had subsequently received proposals. To honor the phenomenon, Ray deemed this her official “subliminally convince someone to marry you using food” entree.

While we’re taking this origin story with a grain of salt, there’s no denying that this is a solid vodka sauce recipe. We love that the rendered prosciutto adds rich flavor and an extra dash of salty goodness. We also appreciate the addition of chopped celery for an earthy depth that counterbalances the acidity of tomatoes and the texture of heavy cream.

As you probably know if you’ve eaten penne alla vodka, rigatoni works just as well as penne. Some cooks even stand by fettuccine or spaghetti because they prefer a light, silky noodle over the heftier pasta shapes. If this is your journey, go for it — though you might have to defend yourself against the occasional penne purist.

Oh, and obviously romance is not required for this dish. Staying single can be very rewarding (we even compiled a list of the benefits). Enjoy your pasta, give yourself a present (you deserve it), and thank your lucky stars you’re not compromising your needs for anyone.

Rachael Ray’s “You Won’t Be Single For Long” Penne Alla Vodka

Ingredients

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO)

¼-pound chunk prosciutto di Parma, cut into ¼-inch dice

1 onion, finely chopped

1 rib celery from the heart with leafy tops, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

1 cup vodka, such as Tito’s organic

One 28- to 32-ounce can D.O.P. Italian tomatoes

1 cup passata, tomato purée or tomato sauce

½ cup heavy cream

A few leaves of basil, torn

1 pound penne rigate

Freshly grated Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Preparation

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add prosciutto and render for 2 minutes. Add onions, celery, garlic, salt, and pepper; partially cover and cook until very tender, 10-12 minutes. Add vodka and reduce by half. Add tomatoes and passata, and simmer for 20 minutes to cook the tomatoes down. Add cream and basil, and reduce heat to low.

Bring a pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Salt water, drop pasta, and cook one minute less than al dente.

Add half a cup of starchy cooking water to the sauce just before draining. Add drained pasta to the sauce and toss to combine; adjust salt and pepper.

Serve penne in shallow bowls topped with cheese.