When a Sweet and Salty Craving Pops Up, Try Rachael Ray’s Kettle Corn Recipe

It includes a delightfully rich secret ingredient.

How do you define a “good” dessert, anyway? We’d argue that the best sweet treat depends on the situation more than anything else. Sure, holidays and other special occasions typically call for you to spend a decent chunk of time lovingly crafting a homemade cake or pie — and the outcome of that hard work can feel wonderful, by the way. But other times, embracing simplicity is equally fulfilling. During a movie night or summer afternoon storm, for example, we find that a casual, crunchy bowl of kettle corn hits the spot.

Known as a requisite street fair or farmer’s market treat, kettle corn is the perfect dessert when you’re craving something both sweet and savory. Plus, we love that this scrumptious popcorn is so light you can keep snacking all afternoon. And as we all know, popcorn is meant for sharing, so kettle corn is the perfect treat for a crowd.

But since most of us don’t keep old-fashioned popcorn machines between our blender and our air fryer, crafting the perfect kettle corn at home can seem like a headache. Thankfully, veteran TV chef Rachael Ray has some guidance.

While we’ve previously celebrated some of Ray’s ornate pasta dishes, it turns out she’s equally adept at the simple things in life. According to Ray, the secret to the sweet-salty balance of great kettle corn is to add an utterly decadent ingredient: Bacon fat. You’ll quickly render fat from the bacon, then save the bacon bits so that you can mix them in with the finished product. Sure, bacon is a commitment, but every once in a while, we all need a little touch of indulgence in our lives.

Rachael Ray’s Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn Recipe

Ingredients

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), for drizzling

8 slices bacon, rendered and chopped, bacon fat reserved

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Preparation

In a large pot with a tight-fitting lid, heat a drizzle of EVOO and the bacon fat over medium-high heat.

Add the popcorn.

When the EVOO sizzles, sprinkle the sugar over the kernels.

Cover and shake the pan until the popping slows down, about 3 minutes.

Remove from the heat and toss with the salt.

Top with crispy bacon bits and serve.