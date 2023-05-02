Dine Like Royalty With Meghan Markle’s Cinnamon Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding

Share

This healthy breakfast recipe tastes as decadent as dessert.

Scrounging up a wholesome breakfast can be difficult (sorry to anyone who started their day with a mouthful of unripe, mealy banana). If you’re about to give up and just grab a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel on the way to work, the Duchess of Sussex’s Chia seed pudding might stop you in your tracks.

This simple meal literally comes together while you sleep and has health benefits. Chia seeds are loaded with fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, they’re high in other nutrients — like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium — that support bone health. All of this is well and good, though, until you’re faced with the challenge of how you’re supposed to eat the tiny things.

Well, we’ve got a princess-level meal on deck. Before Markle entered (and exited) the British royal family amid, erm, notable family drama, she ran a small lifestyle blog called The Tig. As a fan of plant-based, easy recipes that balance health and flavor, Markle tackled the chia seed issue with ease.

True to form, her solution is to mix the seeds with nut milk (easily replaceable with soy, oat, hemp, pea, or dairy milk). She uses cinnamon and vanilla for flavor and sweetens the mixture with agave syrup (though honey or brown sugar would also be divine).

She also recommends using berries or coconut as toppings. That said, you can throw in whatever seasonal fruit you’ve got on hand and you’ll be happy. Seriously, if you’ve never had chia seed pudding with fresh, ripe mango on top, then you’ve got a new reason to look forward to summer. In fact, this recipe is actually so adaptable to different times of year that you may theoretically never indulge in egg and cheese bagels again…kidding, of course (no recipe is that good).

Meghan Markle’s Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups almond milk

1 cup chia seeds

Cinnamon

Vanilla Extract

Agave

Berries and coconut (optional, for serving)

Directions

Combine the ingredients in a bowl, stir and store in the fridge overnight.

Add toppings of your choice, such as Meghan’s favored berries and coconut, and serve.