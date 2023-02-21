Cutting Down on Meat? Jennifer Garner Shares a Scrumptious Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili Recipe

Share

It’s so hearty, you won’t even notice it’s vegetarian.

You can’t talk about Jennifer Garner without mentioning her infamous girl-next-door charm. This starlet’s approachable personality is such a trademark that Katie Couric and Garner have had in-depth chats about what it’s like to be that nice. And since we all need an infusion of genuine sweetness in our lives, we’re pleased that Garner is on a mission to use her charisma for good. When she’s not busy crashing a book tour, she’s revitalizing dinnertime with her “Pretend Cooking Show.” In these short, snappy Instagram videos, this beloved actress casually whips up her favorite recipes. So if you’re growing bored with meal prep, Garner’s candid cooking will remind you that playing around in the kitchen should be fun.

While Garner has prepared a wide variety of dishes, we’re especially drawn to her recent black bean and sweet potato chili demonstration. In the video, Garner uses a recipe from Sara Foster’s cookbook Foster’s Market Favorites. As a veteran Southern chef, Foster knows a thing or two about seasoning, so this stew has a ton of depth and a warming dash of spice.

Dynamic flavors aside, Garner also points out that the dish is perfect for those of us who made a new year’s resolution to eat less meat. Thanks to tender chunks of sweet potato, the chili will turn out thick and hearty. The addition of black beans adds a silky, inky texture that makes the stew feel even more substantial.

Plus, Garner says the chili is so versatile that you can use it as a base for other creations: “It’s great in enchiladas, tacos, a thermos on a snowshoe walk — all around YUM.” That means you can cook up a pot on Sunday and then pack servings in Tupperware to enjoy solo or as a filling. But before you get started, be sure to tune in to Garner’s tutorial to catch her laughing at her mistakes and talking to onions.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 medium sweet potatoes, diced

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried marjoram

1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

3 bay leaves

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground pepper

6 cups low-sodium veg broth

1 (28oz) can chopped tomatoes

1 (12oz) beer

½ cup bulgur or barley

2 (15oz) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

Garnish: cilantro, scallions, avocado, sour cream, cheese, lime wedges



Directions

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until sizzling hot and add onion. Reduce to low and cook, stirring often, ~10 mins. Add sweet potatoes, bell peppers and jalapeños, stirring occasionally, 5 mins more. Stir in garlic and cook, stirring, 1 min longer.

Add chili powder, cumin, basil, marjoram, red pepper flakes, bay leaves, salt & pepper and cook, stirring, about 2 mins. Add broth, tomatoes, beer and bulgur (I used farro!) and stir to combine, bringing to a low boil. Reduce to simmer and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, ~40 mins.

Remove bay leaves from chili and discard. Add beans, stir to mix and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until beans are heated through, ~15 mins. Garnish with cilantro and scallions (avocado, sour cream, and cheese, if you have them! Maybe blue corn chips, yum) and serve warm with wedges of lime to squeeze into chili.