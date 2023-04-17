Drew Barrymore Loves This Crispy Rice Salad Recipe — and She’ll Show You How to Make It

Share

This dish is an improvement to your afternoon Sweetgreen.

Thanks to TikTok, crispy rice has been having a moment. Even Katie and John recently whipped up a waffle version using the crispy rice principle: Season white rice, then crisp it in a hot, lightly oiled pan until golden brown. It’s a versatile comfort food with nutty flavors — and it’s seriously addicting.

If you’re not sure how to integrate this delicious new delicacy into your regular routine, Drew Barrymore and her “culinary bestie” chef Pilar Valdes featured a crispy rice salad recipe on her show that will ensure you put your leftovers to good use.

The most important component of the salad is cooked rice, but it doesn’t necessarily need to be fresh. If you had takeout last night, you can simply break out whatever rice you were too full to finish. Otherwise, just put on a pot (or load up a rice cooker) before starting salad prep.

Aside from crisping your rice, the rest of this recipe is basic salad prep. In the official recipe, Barrymore recommends optimizing the dish by separating some of your vegetables for some extra TLC: “I love to season heavier ingredients in a salad differently and separately, in this case, the celery and the cucumbers. It turns the seemingly simple into maximum flavor bombs.”

Barrymore also writes that, as with most salads, you should fold in whatever fresh produce you have on hand: “Feel free to experiment with what you have in the kitchen — like cooked green beans, shaved cabbage or bell peppers and carrots. This recipe allows a ton of flexibility with your base ingredients.”

Speaking of garnishes, this recipe uses Kewpie mayo on the finished plate for a dab of decadence. If you’re a devout mayo hater or want to keep everything egg-free, you can simply go without. Oh, and if you can’t find furikake seasoning or Togarashi at your local market, just plop them into your Amazon cart. You’ll find yourself sprinkling these seasonings onto everything.

Be sure to watch the video tutorial before starting, because watching Barrymore be herself is just fun.

Drew Barrymore’s Favorite Crispy Rice Salad Recipe

Ingredients

2 Cups cooked rice

1 Tbsp neutral oil

2 Tsp rice vinegar

1 Tsp soy sauce

2 Tsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp nori furikake — or substitute with toasted sesame seeds and crushed nori

4 stalks celery trimmed, peeled, and cut into 3″ batons, about 1/4″ thick

2 Persian cucumbers cut into 1″ pieces and lightly salted

1 clove garlic grated on a microplane or minced fine

Juice of 1 Lime Freshly squeezed

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1/4 Tsp Togarashi, or substitute with your favorite chili flakes (plus more for serving)

1 ripe avocado, lightly mashed

1/2 head iceberg lettuce Cut into 2″ wedges

1 stalk scallion trimmed, white and green parts finely sliced on the bias

Kewpie mayonnaise

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sesame oil and nori furikake.

Toss the celery with half of the sauce (save the rest for the rice.) Place the seasoned celery in the refrigerator for 15 minutes and allow flavors to meld.

Meanwhile, prepare the rice: Season the rice with a pinch of salt and the remaining sauce. Heat avocado oil over medium-high heat. Swirl pan to coat. Add the seasoned rice, spreading it in one thin, even layer. Let cook, undisturbed, until crispy and slightly golden in spots, 4-5 minutes. Transfer the rice to your cutting board, crispy side up, and allow to cool slightly. Cut or tear into irregular bite-sized pieces.

Build your dressing: In a medium bowl, add maple syrup, lime juice, garlic, togarashi and remaining sesame oil. Whisk to combine. Check for seasoning. Toss the seasoned cucumbers in the dressing.

Build the plate: Add the smashed avocado to the bottom of the plate. Layer on the wedges of the iceberg. Drizzle half of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the cucumber and the celery on top. Add the crispy rice. Drizzle with the remaining dressing. Finish with some kewpie mayonnaise and scallions, and togarashi if desired. Enjoy immediately; the salad is good at room temperature, but even better when the rice is still a little warm!