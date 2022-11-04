I’m Obsessed! What I’m Watching, Reading, and Wearing Right Now

Share

What I’m living in as we head into the midterms.

If you’ve been a Wake-Up Caller from the beginning, you might remember that I used to do a series every Friday where I told you about what I was reading, eating, watching, and listening to this week. I missed doing that, so I wanted to share some new things I’ve been really into lately. But we’re expanding the idea beyond food and entertainment to share even more of my current obsessions — including Instagram accounts I can’t stop scrolling and products I’m loving.

In short: I’m obsessed! What have you been obsessed with lately? Write to me at info@katiecouric.com and let me know!

What I’m Wearing…

Well, folks, the midterms are mere hours away, and I’m wearing all of my political apparel over the next few days to remind everyone what’s on the line. This 1973 shirt is the perfect top to remind friends and family of the rights granted almost 50 years ago that have been subsequently taken away, and more importantly, $5 from every shirt is donated to the National Institute for Reproductive Health! I also love this sweatshirt from Argent and When We All Vote, which says: “Your vote, Her Future & Hers & Hers & Hers”.

And if you’re looking for something everyone can get behind, check out this sweater while you “Check Yourself.” I teamed up with Lingua Franca for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and 20 percent of the proceeds from the sweater are donated to Stand Up To Cancer. Remind someone you love to schedule their mammogram!

What I’m watching…

You may have seen my Instagram post about From Scratch on Netflix. At first, I wasn’t sure it was for me — it seemed slightly rom-com-y for my taste, but I slowly became enthralled. The series is about love, family, life, and loss. Earlier this week, I interviewed Tembi Locke, whose life it’s based on, and her sister, Attica Locke, about the making of the show. I’m so excited to share our conversation — I was totally fangirling the whole time.

If you’re looking for something less teary and much scarier, then you have to watch The Watcher, which has also taken Netflix by storm. It’s also based on a true story (of a very different kind); I interviewed Naomi Watts about why she wanted to be a part of the project, what the reaction has been like, and the incredible outfits she wore throughout the show.

What I’m reading…

Dani Shapiro is incredibly talented. If you haven’t read one of her books before, I highly recommend having her latest, Signal Fires, be your first: The novel opens on an August night in 1985 in a pleasant New York suburb, on a car ride with three “good kids.” The novel follows the characters through time (from 2020 back to 2010, then to 1985, then to 1999, and then forward again) after an accident changes the course of their lives.

For my podcast, I recently interviewed Jessica Grose, who launched The New York Times’ parenting project in 2019 and is the editorial lead and opinion writer for NYT Parenting. She has two daughters and recently wrote Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood, which I think is such an amazing title. Stay tuned for our conversation in the next couple of weeks. (PS: I’m also interviewing Dr. Becky Kennedy for that episode, so if you have any questions for her, send them my way!)

What I’m listening to…

Who isn’t listening to Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights?! It’s getting rave reviews: Rolling Stone called it an “instant classic” and gave it five stars, so you should definitely give it a shot. I’ve always had so much respect for Taylor and have loved interviewing her over the years — once for a Grammy special in 2009, once on my talk show in 2012 when her album Red debuted, and then as part of our All Access Nashville special.

What I’m eating…

I’m trying to eat more plant-based foods (OK fine, even though I had a steak sandwich for lunch today) and have been dying to make this kale, tahini, and sweet potato bowl. It seems simple enough, but I went to Whole Foods around 5 p.m. earlier this week and it was absolutely mobbed, so I aborted the mission and am going to try again next week! If you give it a whirl in the interim, email me and let me know what you think!